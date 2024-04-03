Caggiano Reports That Revere Bond Payment Will Decrease by $5 Million

Revere School Committee member Anthony Caggiano said he is pleased to announce that the City of Revere’s bond payment for the construction of the new Northeast Regional Vocational Technical High School in Wakfield will decrease by $5.1 million over the life of the multi-year bond.

Caggiano said the decreased payment was a result of additional funding from the MSBA for the new school and cost-control measures by the Northeast Regional School building committee, on which he holds a seat.

“Since we are the largest contributor to the new school, we received the largest refund,” said Caggiano, who serves on both the Northeast Regional School Committee and the Revere School Committee.

In March, Caggiano attended the groundbreaking ceremony for the new vocational high school which will built on the current school site. The construction of the new school is expected to be completed in 2026.

Revere is one of 12 cities and towns that sends students to the vocational school. Revere has the largest enrollment in the district, with approximately 320 students in Grades 9-12.

“Currently we have more than 300 applications for 70 seats in the freshman class,” said Caggiano. “That’s one big reason why a new [Northeast Regional] high school is so necessary. When the new school opens in two years, we will have a larger number of students from Revere being able to attend the school.”

Caggiano was instrumental in Northeast Regional bringing a class in plumbing to Revere High School.

“Plumbing is a first-time program at Revere High, and it’s been very successful,” said Caggiano. “I’m hoping that we can add a second vocational program for the 2024-25 school year.”

This has been an exciting stretch for Caggiano. Having been elected as a member of the Revere School Committee in November, he was recently appointed as the first treasurer of the Revere School Committee following a majority vote by his colleagues.

“The members felt it would be beneficial for the Committee to have a treasurer, and I’m honored to serve in that capacity,” said Caggiano.