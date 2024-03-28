Short and Sweet Meeting for License Commission

The Revere License Commission held a brief (22 minutes) regular monthly meeting last Wednesday, March 20, in the City Council Chamber. On hand for the session were chair Robert Selevitch and fellow members Daniel Occena and Liliana Monroy.

The commission approved a number of routine matters, including two applications for 1-day licenses for special events.

The first was an application by the city for a 1-day Common Victualler and Entertainment License to be exercised at Veterans Memorial Park on Saturday, April 27, from 9 a.m. – 2 p.m. as part of the Beautify Revere Spring Cleanup Day. The expected attendance is 50–100 persons with a rain date of Sunday, April 28.

Rose Burns, an aide to Mayor Patrick Keefe and the event manager, explained to the commissioners the scope and purpose of the event, noting that the event has been held in the past. There were no opponents and the commission unanimously approved the application.

The next matter was an application from Boston Street Soccer, Juan Cardenas, event manager, for nine (9) 1-day Malt/Wine Licenses to be exercised at Harry Della Russo Stadium on the following dates and times: Saturday, April 6, 2024 from 4 p.m.–10 p.m.; Sunday, April 21, from 4 p.m.–10 p.m.; Sunday, April 28, from 6 p.m.–9 p.m.; Sunday, May 12, from 4 p.m.–10 p.m.; Sunday, May 26, from 4 p.m.–10 p.m.; Sunday, June 9, from 4 p.m –10 p.m.; Sunday, June 23, from 6 p.m. – 9 p.m.; Sunday, June 30, from 6 p.m.–9 p.m.; and Sunday, July 7, from 6 p.m.–9 p.m. The events are semi-professional soccer games with an expected attendance of 100–200 persons.

Mr. Cardenas explained to the commissioners that the alcoholic beverages will remain on site and there will be a security guard on hand.

Occena asked about the organization’s plans to clean up after the event. Cardenas said that although there was a large amount of trash on hand from previous users of the stadium prior to his group coming in, his organization will clean up afterwards.

There were no opponents and the commissioners unanimously approved the application.

Next up was a request from Flaming Super Buffet, Inc. d/b/a Flaming Grill & Buffet, 31F Furlong Drive, Ling Chen, manager, for the transfer of a Common Victualler License from Gyong Ho, Inc.. The seating capacity for patrons will remain at 358, as will the hours of operation from Sunday–Thursday from 11 a.m –10 p.m. and Friday–Saturday from 11 a.m.–10:30 p.m.

Ms. Chen presented the application to the commission. She noted that the present owner is retiring and family members will be taking over the operation of the business. There were no opponents and the commissioners unanimously approved the application.

With the completion of the agenda items, Selevitch brought to his fellow commissioners’ attention a situation with the parking at the Rodeway Inn on American Legion Highway in which the Fire Dept. is asserting that the parking of motor vehicles both in the adjacent Park and Fly lot and for the hotel itself is blocking fire lanes and overextending the number of vehicles that are allowed to be parked on the property.

“It would be very difficult for emergency vehicles to make entry onto the property,” said Selevitch.

The commissioners voted to bring in the management to discuss the situation and held off on renewing Rodeway’s parking lot license.

The commission approved the following license renewals:

Entertainment:

Dolcan, LLC d/b/a Istanbul Diner, 120 VFW Pkwy

Common Victualler:

Los Hornitos, LLC, 2 Park Ave

Manne’s Bakery Company, Inc. d/b/a Manne’s Bakery, 910 Broadway

Hakki Corp. d/b/a Pizza Days, 55A American Legion Highway

Dolcan, LLC d/b/a Istanbul Diner, 120 VFW Pkwy

Casablanca House of Pastry, Inc., 151 VFW Parkway, Suite 60

Ambros Foods, LLC d/b/a Pizza Hut #37230, 5A Everett St.

La Metapaneca Grill, Inc., 63B Revere Beach Blvd.

Gold, Silver, Precious Metals, Jewelry Dealer:

Rachana Jewelry, Inc., 156 Shirley Avenue

Class 2 Motor Vehicle Dealer:

Emanuele Gulino d/b/a Gulino’s Auto Body, 1062 Broadway

Innholder/Hotel:

Emerald Business Enterprises, Inc. d/b/a Rodeway Inn, 309 American Legion Highway

The next meeting of the commission is set for Wednesday, April 17.