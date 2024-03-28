Revere High School To Perform ‘Once on This Island’

By Melissa Moore-Randall

Revere High School will perform Once On This Island, a musical adaptation of Rosa Guy’s book My Love, My Love, or The Peasant Girl, which is a Caribbean-influenced retelling of Hans Christian Andersen’s The Little Mermaid on April 4 and 5 at Revere High School. Both performances begin at 7:00 p.m.

RHS Drama Teacher Kristina Menissian is looking forward to another successful performance on the heels of last year’s blockbuster In The Heights.

“I chose this show with the intention of exposing our students to a more minimal, story-based theatre and incorporating community outreach, while still being cost effective.”

“Once On This Island shines a spotlight on a community that relies on the few resources they have on their island to hold the community together. This is what theatre is about-learning about the lived experience of others, and in turn learning more about ourselves.”

“Last year’s production of In The Heights was seeing our own community represented on stage, while this year’s production is reaching into our community, beyond the cast and crew of Revere High School’s Drama Club, to portray a community that doesn’t mirror our own.” “As I build our drama program here at Revere High School, I wanted to include our immediate Revere Public Schools Community. This year’s production incorporates our elementary school actors, City Lab students as well as welcomes our middle schools to