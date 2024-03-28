Revere Athletes Recognized at the School Committee for Achievements in Winter Sports

By Melissa Moore-Randall

The School Committee Room did not have an empty seat last Tuesday. The room was overflowing with Revere athletes and coaches for what Mayor Patrick Keefe referred to as “serious recognition for unbelievable accomplishments during the winter sports season.”

The recognition included members of the Revere Middle School Girls Basketball Team and RHS Girls’ and Boys’ Basketball, Track and Swim teams along with their coaches.

Each member of the School Committee, along with Assistant Superintendents Danielle Mokaba and Richard Gallucci, spoke offering their congratulations and expressing their pride in the recognition brought to Revere by the athletes and coaches.

Mayor Patrick Keefe showed why we all need to continue to “Believe in Revere”. “The list of GBL accolades was impressive between League Champions, All Stars, League MVPs and Coaches of the Year. It was nice to see the city rack up the hardware. The growth in track and our resurgence in women’s basketball is no surprise when you see former RHS athletes coming back to coach at multiple levels. Kudos to our dedicated student-athletes and their dedicated coaches.”

School Committee Member Stacey Rizzo, who brought the motion forth to recognize the athletes and coaches also expressed her pride. “What a phenomenal season our student athletes and coaches had! They have demonstrated unwavering determination and an unrelenting spirit, propelling themselves to new heights. Their hard work, persistence, and dedication have paid off, inspiring others and bringing pride to our school district, your families and the Revere community. #RPSProud”

Those recognized included the following:

The RHS Swim Team included GBL MVP Alem Cesic and League All-Stars Jannet Sehli, Juan Cano, Nathaniel Hill, Vilson Lipa, Harrison Rua and Matthew Terrell. They are coached by Chris Hill.

The RHS Girls Track Team were GBL Undefeated League Champions (7-0) and GBL League Meet Champions. 5 school records were broken during the season including the Shot Put Relay, Indoor Long Jump, 4×200 Meter Relay, Weight Throw, and Distance Medley Relay). Coach Racquel MacDonald-Ciambelli was named GBL Coach of the Year. Liv Yuong was the GBL Track Athlete of the Year and GBL All Stars included Ashley Chandler, Ashley Cabrera Rodriguez, Danni Hope Randall, Francoise Kodji, Gemma Stamatopoulos, Giselle Salvador, Hiba El Bzyouy, Jaliyah Manigo Olivia Rupp and Rania Hamdani.

Coach of the Year Honors also went to Boys Track Coach David Fleming whose team were also GBL Champions. His GBL All Stars included Edwin Alacon, Kenan Batic, Captain Medy Bellemsieh, Youness Chahid, Captain JV Cunha, Captain Isaiah deCrosta, Oliver Escobar, Mohammed Fares, Captain Allen Hou, Captain Kevin Purcifull, Richard Vilne and Jeremy X.

RHS Basketball had a GBL Coach of the Year, MVP and several All-Stars. First year Coach Ariana Rivera was named GBL Coach of the Year and her squad was GBL Co-Champions. Senior Captain Hailey Beloise was GBL MVP and GBL All Stars included Alisha Jean, Rocio Gonzalez and Belma Velic. Ethan Day was a GBL All Star for the RHS Boys’ Basketball Team. Day’s team also earned the GBL Sportsmanship Award.

The Revere Middle School Girls Basketball Team was recognized for their undefeated season and GBL Championship as well. The team was also recognized last week at the City Council Meeting. The team included Co-Captains Allyson Olliviera and Rebecca Mercado, Valentina Cruz Andrea Basta Addison Ulwick ( Alana Trinidad Sofia Correia Muriel and Mariana Lopez Marin Valery Hurtado Sharon Oliva Folgar, Siobhan Zierten, Isabella Guerrero and Yasmeen Khamis. They are coached by Melissa Randall.