News Briefs

Broadway Master Planning Process Kicks Off April 1

The City of Revere’s Department of Planning and Community Development has initiated a Master Planning process for Broadway, the city’s central commercial corridor spanning over 1 mile from Route 60 /Squire Road to Route 16 in Chelsea. Working with consultants at Gamble Associates and Landwise Advisors, the city will conduct an economic and land use analysis of Broadway. Concurrently, a parking utilization study of Broadway is being done by Stantec Engineering. Overall, the efforts will examine Broadway’s current conditions and establish short and long-term goals related to business growth, land use, parking, policy and infrastructure.

There are many ways for residents, business owners and community stakeholders to participate in and steer this visioning process.

A Community Meeting will be held on April 1st, 2024, from 6:00 to 8:00 pm at the Staff Sergeant James J. Hill School (51 Park Avenue) to kick-off the public planning process.

Interested parties can also take a survey to share their input on the Broadway Corridor: https://www.surveymonkey.com/r/RevereBroadway

For more information about the Broadway Master Plan and Parking Study, please contact John Festa at [email protected] or at 781-286-8100 ext. 20318. Language interpretation services are available upon request. Please contact Tarik Maddrey at [email protected] by March 26th, 2024, for additional language translation requests for the public meeting and survey.

Project Bread Seeking Walkers for 2024

The Walk for Hunger, Project Bread’s annual fundraising event and the Commonwealth’s largest and oldest day of community action against hunger, is seeking walkers for the celebration. The one-day event is set for Sunday, May 5 on the Boston Common, and will feature family-friendly activities along the 3-mile loop. In its 56th year, Project Bread invites you to help raise more than $1.3 million to support the leading statewide food security organization’s approach to permanently solve hunger, which includes working year-round across policy initiatives, programs, and hunger prevention measures to ensure food access for all children and families in Massachusetts.

Likeminded anti-hunger organizations can enroll in the nonprofit’s co-fundraising program, The Commonwealth, forming teams to raise money to support their own work, while also furthering Project Bread’s statewide effort. To register for the event and create a personal or team fundraising page for the Walk for Hunger or to make a donation, visit projectbread.org/walk or email [email protected].

Suffolk Downs to Host Annual Daffodil Dash

Looking for a family friendly way to kick-off the Boston Marathon weekend? On Saturday, April 13, The HYM Investment Group LLC (HYM), will host the third annual Marathon Daffodil Dash from 10am-1pm at The Track at Suffolk Downs, in partnership with the Revere Parks and Recreation Department and the Marathon Daffodil Project.??

The Marathon Daffodil Project began after the Boston Marathon bombings in 2013 with the yellow daffodil used as a symbol of strength and hope. In commemoration of the 11th anniversary of the Boston Marathon Bombings, The Track at Suffolk Downs will be filled with the “Marathon Daffodils” that line the streets of Boston leading up to the Boston Marathon finish line. ?

The event will feature three 50-yard dash races for grades K-2, grades 3-5, and grades 6-8.

Following the races, all participants and families are encouraged to hang out in The Paddock and enjoy snacks from local vendors, face painting, flower crowns, and music with DJ Steve Fortes.

“We are thrilled to partner with the Marathon Daffodil Project and Revere Parks and Recreation again for our third year hosting the Daffodil Dash,” said Thomas N. O’Brien, Managing Partner and Chief Executive Officer of The HYM Investment Group LLC. “At Suffolk Downs, our family-friendly neighborhood is designed for Greater Boston residents to come together and create lasting memories as part of this vibrant community.”

The event is free and open to the public, but registration for the Daffodil Dash is required to participate in the race events. The races will kick off at 10:30am. The Track at Suffolk Downs is located at 525 McClellan Highway Boston, MA 02128. Parking is free and available on-site. The Track is also accessible from the MBTA’s Suffolk Downs Blue Line station.

Women Artists of the North Shore – Lecture at StoveFactory Gallery

On Friday April 12, join art historian Judith Curtis to discover untold stories of early 20th century women artists of the North Shore. Judith’s lecture, based on her work as co-curator of the 2015 “Strokes of Genius: Women Artists of New England” exhibition at the Rockport Art Association & Museum, will delve into the lives and works of influential artists Jane Peterson, Marguerite Pearson, Emma Fordyce McRae, and others, highlighting how color, design, and subject matter helped establish these women as experts in their field despite facing immense challenges in the male-dominated art world of their time.

Explore the current exhibition in the StoveFactory Gallery prior to and after the lecture; “Clean Slate: A Juried Exhibition Inspired by the Change of Season.” Tickets on Eventbrite, www.eventbrite.com/e/ 856385882227?aff=oddtdtcreator. Eventbrite tickets are free; suggested donation of $10 to the AGC at the door. This lecture is made possible by the Charlestown Community Impact Fund. doors open at 5 pm, Complimentary refreshments. The StoveFactory Gallery is at 523 Medford St. in Charlestown, there is free parking at the lot at 511 Medford Street.