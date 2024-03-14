Obituaries 03-13-2024

Alice Mortali

Devoted Wife, Mother and Friend

Alice M. Mortali, a beloved mother and resident of the Revere community, passed away on March 10, 2024.

Born Alice M. Farren on May 25, 1935 in Boston, Alice grew up in Jamaica Plain and Charlestown. Before marrying an Italian American boy from Revere in the late 1950’s, Alice worked a variety of interesting jobs in Boston, including as a key punch operator in the early days of computers. She often reminisced about the fun, carefree days of dancing and partying in the venues of the 1950’s on Revere Beach.

As a young mother and wife, she moved to Vermilion, Ohio in 1959. After decades of missing her large, fun-loving extended family, she returned to Massachusetts in the mid-1980’s and enjoyed a life filled with family, travel, laughter, and the joy of everyday moments. Alice was creative and talented and excelled in knitting and needlework. She made countless beautiful sweaters, hats and scarves for family and friends. She possessed a lively sense of humor and keen intelligence along with being an avid reader.

Alice was a devoted wife, mother, and friend who filled her home with love and warmth. She was preceded in death by her husband, Fred Mortali, and her parents, Daniel and Rose Farren. Her loving spirit lives on through her children: Frank Mortali and his wife, Nancy of Toledo, OH; Roseann Mortali and her husband, Patrick Fitzgerald of Laguna Niguel, CA; Jill Mortali and her husband, Chad Reed of Hanover, NH; and Fred Mortali and his partner Mandy Mitchell of Mandeville, LA. She was the cherished grandmother of Daniel, Sean and Kevin Mortali, Robert Lee, Devin Reed, and Sydney Mortali, and the adored great-grandmother of Aria, Chiara, Riley, and Theo Mortali. Alice is also survived by two sisters and many loving nieces and nephews.

A Funeral Mass will be celebrated at St. Anthony's Church, 250 Revere St., Revere on Monday, March 18 at 11 a.m (Everyone is to meet directly at the church). Relatives and friends are kindly invited. Interment will take place at Holy Cross Cemetery.

Virginia C. “Ginger” Pinabell

Retired at Age of 97 as a Case Manager for the Department of Consumer Affairs in Revere

Family and friends attended visiting hours on Tuesday, March 12th in the Vertuccio Smith & Vazza Beechwood Home for Funerals, 262 Beach St,. Revere for Virginia C. “Ginger” (Guerra) Pinabell, who died on Friday, March 8th at the Beverly Hospital. A funeral will be conducted from the funeral home today, Wednesday, March 13th beginning at 10 a.m. followed by an 11 a.m. Funeral Mass in St. Anthony of Padua Church, 250 Revere St., Revere and interment in Holy Cross Cemetery, Malden.

Ginger, as she was affectionately known, was born on January 28th, 1923, to her late parents, Vincenzo and Catherine (Adracchio) Guerra. She was one of ten children who were raised and educated in East Boston. She was a graduate of East Boston High School, Class of 1940. Ginger was married the following year to her husband, Anthony “Tony Bell” Pinabell. The couple remained in East Boston where they began their family and then later moved to Revere.

Ginger was a wonderful mother who devoted herself to her six children. She later returned to the workforce and was a supervisor for the Commonwealth of Massachusetts for the Board of Industrial Accidents. Her career would span 25 years,before she would retire. Her retirement didn’t last long, she then worked for the Department of Consumer affairs in Revere as Case Manager, she worked until she was 97 years old.

Ginger later moved to Peabody, to be with her family. She enjoyed many things throughout her long life. Family was always first and foremost in her life and especially her heart. She enjoyed traveling and of course she enjoyed the thrill and excitement of going to the casinos. One of her best trips was going to Las Vegas with all her family on her 90th birthday. She is the matriarch of her family who bestowed so many valuable life lessons and good morals to her family through the years.

She was the beloved wife of 49 years to the late Anthony “Tony Bell” Pinabell, the loving mother of Anthony Pinabell and his wife, Charlotte of Florida, Richard Pinabell and his companion, Cecilly DiStephano of Florida, Lorraine Pinabell of Revere, Roberta Marmiani and her late husband, Thomas Marmiani, Sr. of Peabody, Robert Pinabell and his late wife, Joanne Pinabell of Revere and the late Cathy Spinelli and her late husband, Anthony Spinelli; the cherished and adored grandmother, great grandmother and great-great grandmother of many and the dear sister of nine deceased brothers and sisters. She is also lovingly survived by many nieces, nephews, grandnieces, grandnephews, great grandnieces and great grandnephews.

None

Gloria Catino

Lovingly Known as “Auntie”

Gloria C. Catino of Revere, formerly of Saugus, lovingly known as “Auntie,” passed away surrounded by her loving family. Gloria would have celebrated her 100th birthday on October 13th.

She was the daughter of the late Pasquale and Margaret (Giannitti) Catino, the dear sister of six late brothers, Anthony, Dr. Andrew, Frank, Alfred, Theodore and William Catino. Gloria was an adored aunt who leaves behind many nieces, nephews, grandnieces and grandnephews.

A Funeral Mass was celebrated on Tuesday, March 12th in The Most Blessed Mother of the Morning Star Church, 670 Washington Ave., Revere. Interment immediately followed in Holy Cross Cemetery, Malden.

In lieu of flowers, please make a donation in Gloria’s name to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN. 38105. ?

None

Pauline Romano

Her Legacy Will Always Be Her Bubbly Personality, Bright Smile and Adventurous Spirit

Family and friends attended Visiting Hours on Monday, March 11 in the Vertuccio Smith & Vazza, Beechwood Home for Funerals, 262 Beach St., Revere for Pauline L. (Hubbard) Romano, who passed away peacefully on Tuesday, March 5 at the Lighthouse Nursing Care Center in Revere following a long illness, she was 95 years old. A Funeral Mass was celebrated following the visitation in Immaculate Conception Church, 133 Beach St., Revere and entombment was in Holy Cross Cemetery – Community Mausoleum, Malden.

Pauline was born in Lynn on June 7, 1928 to the late John and Catherine (Comeau) Hubbard. Pauline’s parents moved to Nova Scotia, where she and her brother were raised. At age 16, the family returned to Revere and she then attended Revere High School and was a graduate of the Class of 1945. Following high school, Pauline worked as a telephone operator for New England Tel & Tel.

In 1952, Pauline married her husband, Richard Romano and the couple remained in Revere. Pauline then focused on her family and raising her three children. She later returned to the workforce and became a telephone operator for the Beth Israel Hospital in Boston. She was one of the last of the “Revere Girls” who staffed the switchboard for over 32 years.

One of Pauline’s favorite pastimes was traveling. She and her husband traveled extensively all over the globe. She enjoyed many trips with her family. Pauline was known for being up for anything and was always very lively at parties. She was an avid bowler and was a member of the Immaculata Guildettes. She was a past member of the Immaculata Guild.

Pauline’s legacy will always be her bubbly personality, bright smile and adventurous spirit.

She was the beloved wife of 45 years to the late Richard J. Romano, Sr., loving mother of Richard J. Romano, Jr., Paul A. Romano and Lisa A. LaCroix, all of Revere; proud grandmother of Jason LaCroix of Somerville and Valarie Grams and her husband, Skye of Wilmington and the great-grandmother of Allie Grams; the dear sister of the late Robert N. Hubbard and his wife, Marie and the devoted sister-in-law to Elaine M. “Ginger” (Kirkpatrick) Romano and her late husband, Frank C. Romano of Revere. She is also lovingly survived by many nieces, nephews, grandnieces and grandnephews.

In lieu of flowers, remembrances may be made to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105. ?

In lieu of flowers, remembrances may be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105.

Thomas Ferrairo Sr.

Proprietor of TDF Metal Finishing Company

Thomas D. Ferrairo Sr., belovedly known as Tom to many, born August 1, 1944, passed away peacefully at home on March 9, 2024 surrounded by his family. Tom was a man of boundless generosity, resilience, and devotion to his family and large circle of friends.

He is survived by his loving children, Thomas Ferrairo Jr., Christine Ferrairo, Michelle Dion and Nicole Ferrairo. Tom wore the badge of Grampy, and was “The Best” Grampy to Stephen Prizio, Michael Carifio, Lauren Carifio, Tori Lucifora and Danielle Dion. He leaves behind his dear brother, Joseph Ferrairo and his wife, Bernadette. He also leaves behind a very special angel, his “favorite” cousin, Ann Marinelli, with whom he resided during his final time with us. Tom was preceded in death by his parents, Alfred and Margaret Ferrairo and his siblings: Ann Lupo, Al Ferrairo Jr., Diana Borgosano, and David Ferrairo.

Tom was the esteemed proprietor of TDF Metal Finishing Co., a testament to his unwavering dedication and entrepreneurial spirit. His business was not merely a livelihood, it was a manifestation of his lifelong passion. Despite the demands of his profession, Tom always prioritized his family and friends, showering them with affection and care. Known for his infectious zest for life and unique sense of humor, Tom’s presence illuminated the lives of those around him. Tom worked hard, played harder, and was near perfect at everything, with one exception…it was a well-known fact that he “could not catch a fish to save his life.”

While Tom may no longer be with us physically, his spirit will forever reside in the hearts of all who had the privilege of knowing him. If you knew him, you loved him, and he will be deeply missed by so many. We invite friends and loved ones to share their cherished memories and photographs on his memorial page as we honor and celebrate the remarkable life of Thomas D Ferrairo Sr.

Funeral services will take place at the Paul Buonfiglio & Sons – Bruno Funeral Home, 128 Revere St., Revere today, Wednesday, March 13, at 9 a.m. followed by a Funeral Mass at St. Anthony’s Church in Revere at 10 a.m. Relatives and friends are warmly welcome to attend.

Arthur Foshey, Sr.

Retired US Navy Chief Petty Officer

Family and friends attended visiting hours on Tuesday, March 12th for Arthur W. Foshey, Sr. who died at the Melrose Wakefield Hospital on Wednesday, March 7 following a very brief illness. He was 96 years old. A Funeral Service was held in the funeral home with interment with military honors immediately following in Puritan Lawn Memorial Park Cemetery in Peabody.

Arthur was born in Boston on December 15, 1927 to the late George W. Foshey and Marion (Rumrill) Foshey. He was one of 11 children raised in Boston. Arthur was educated in Boston Public Schools. On December 28, 1944, he enlisted in the United States Navy during World War II. Arthur fell in love with the Navy and he made a career that spanned almost 24 Years — World War II, Korean War, The American Landing in Lebanon and the Vietnam War.

Arthur was honorably and proudly discharged on August 16, 1967 as a Chief Petty Officer.

He was a father to six children. He lived in Lynn, Winchester, and for the past 50 years, Revere is where he called home.

Arthur had worked for the City of Revere as a Senior Parks Maintenace Supervisor for 10 years. He also worked for the Revere Election Department as warden for several years. Arthur spent 50 years with his longtime significant other, Angela “Dolly” Marino, and they treasured one another’s companionship, love and time spent together.

Arthur was an avid bowler and belonged to leagues in both Revere and Lynn. He bowled for the Revere Senior League and other leagues at Lucky Strikes in Lynn. It truly was one of Arthur’s passions.

He was the significant other of 50 years to Angela M. “Dolly” Marino of Revere, the beloved father of Arthur W. Foshey, Jr. of Texas, Edward Foshey and his wife, Stella of Washington, Stephen Foshey of Georgia, Janet Hilgen and her husband, Roger and Christine Galindo, all of Nebraska and Brenda Standerfer of Texas. He was the proud grandfather of 16 grandchildren and 28 great grandchildren; the dear brother of Charlette McLeod and David Foshey, both of Maine and Robert Foshey of Holbrook, MA. He was predeceased by his siblings: George, Donald, Fred, Charles, Helen, Marion and Lois. He is also lovingly survived by many nieces, nephews, grandnieces and grandnephews.

In lieu of flowers, remembrances may be made to Shriner’s Hospital for Children, 2900 Rocky Point Drive, Tampa, FL 33607.?

To send online condolences, please visit www.vertucciosmithvazza.com.

None