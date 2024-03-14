Biden, Trump Top Revere Ballot in Primary

By Adam Swift

There were few surprises in the Revere results for last week’s presidential primary, although President Joe Biden’s share of the vote in the city did fall significantly below the state totals.

Biden topped the Democratic primary ballot and former President Donald Trump comfortably took the Republican side of the race.

Of the 2,755 votes cast in the Democratic primary, Biden collected 1,894, or just over 68 percent. The No Preference option came in with 341 votes in the unofficial results, while Dean Phillips had 204 votes and Marianne Williamson finished with 128.

While Biden easily topped the Democratic ballot in Revere, the 68.75 percent of the votes cast heavily lagged behind the state as a whole, where Biden came away with almost 83 percent of his party’s vote.

Juan Pablo Jaramillo ran unopposed for Democratic State Committee man in the district, and finished with 2,006 votes in Revere. Gabriella Gigi Coletta was unopposed in the primary for Democratic State Committee Woman and tallied 1,832 votes.

In the Republican presidential primary, Trump cruised to victory with 2,079 votes to 400 for former South Carolina governor Nikki Haley. The other candidates on the ballot all finished well behind.

In the race for Republican State Committee Man, Paul Ronukaitus had 1,090 votes in Revere to 739 for Talen Carvalho. Verra Carducci topped the ballot in a three-way race for Republican State Committee Woman in Revere with 942 votes to 536 for Jeannemarie Tamas and 272 for Rachel Miselman.

The Libertarian primary saw the no preference option come away with 24 of the 45 ballots cast, while none of the candidates finished above three votes.

Election Commissioner Paul Fahey said the total turnout was around 17 percent, with 5,333 of the city’s 31,382 registered voters casting ballots. He said there were no major issues during the day with the voting.