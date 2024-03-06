Obituaries 03-06-2024

Albert Penney

Retired MWRA Surveyor

Albert Penney, a lifelong resident of Revere, passed away at the age of 78 on March 3, 2024.

Born on May 15, 1945, he was the son of the late Albert and Millie Penney. Al was more than just a beloved husband to Susan Penney; he was a cherished brother, respected uncle, and a true friend to many.

Al dedicated many years of his professional life as a surveyor to the Mass Water Resource Authority. Al had a zest for life and enjoyed nothing more than playing in the Monday and Thursday night Basketball Leagues. He was also very active in numerous softball leagues throughout his entire life.

Albert is survived by his wife, Susan Penney, his sister, Jeanette O’Donnell and her husband, James, along with his nieces and nephews: Ginine Penney, Robert Penney Jr., Brian O’Donnell, Julie Genovese, Tina Daigle, Suzanne Harde, Matthew Critch, and Jennifer Critch. He was predeceased by his parents Albert and Millie Penney, and his late brother Robert C. Penney Sr. His life was enriched by the love of his family, close friends, and countless others whose lives were touched by Al’s warmth, kindness, and generosity. He was truly a gentle soul.

Visitation will be held at the Paul Buonfiglio & Sons-Bruno Funeral Home, 128 Revere St, Revere, on Saturday, March 9 from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. followed by a 1 p.m. Prayer Service in the funeral home. Family and friends are invited to gather afterward for a celebration, location TBA. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Shriners Children Fund C/O, Aleppo Shrine Center, Wilmington, MA 01887. For guest book please visit www.buonfiglio.com.

Lois Pagliuca

Marriott Corporation Retiree

Family and friends are respectfully invited to attend Visiting Hours on Friday, March 8th from 4 to 8 p.m. in the Vertuccio Smith & Vazza, Beechwood Home for Funerals, 262 Beach St., Revere for Lois M. (Lunde) Pagliuca of Nahant, formerly of Revere, who passed away peacefully on Saturday, March 2nd at her home, surrounded by her family, following a very brief illness. A funeral will be conducted from the funeral home on Saturday, March 9th beginning at 10 a.m., followed by a Funeral Mass in St. Anthony of Padua Church, 250 Revere St., Revere at 1 a.m. Interment will follow in Woodlawn Cemetery, Everett.

Lois worked for over 40 years for the Marriot Corporation at Boston Logan International Airport as a server. During this time, she made many lifelong friends, one of which is her most cherished friend, Patty Moschella.

She was the devoted daughter of the late Albert and Helen (McEachern) Lunde; beloved wife of the late Emelio V. Pagliuca, with whom she shared 48 years of marriage; loving mother of Louis “Rick” Pagliuca and his wife, Cynthia of Pelham, NH and Sandra Straccia and her husband, Joseph of Nahant; cherished Nana of Melissa Pagliuca and her fiancé, Luke Pesaturo of Pelham, NH, Michael Pagliuca and his fiancé, Lauren Mangano of Salem, NH, Victoria Pagliuca and her wife, Elaina of Derry, NH, and Christopher Straccia and his girlfriend, Jessica Puleo of Nashua, NH; the adored great grandmother of Jameson and Weston; dear sister of Dolores Ricciardi, Helen Serino and her husband, Tony and the late Phillip, John, William and Richard Lunde and Barbara Gallinaro. She is also lovingly survived by many nieces, nephews, grandnieces, and grandnephews. ?

To send online condolences, please visit www.vertucciosmithvazza.com?.

Funeral arrangements entrusted to the care and direction of the Vertuccio Smith & Vazza, Beechwood Home for Funerals.

Elizabeth Curtis

Of Revere, formerly of East Boston

Elizabeth A. Curtis of Revere, formerly of East Boston, passed away peacefully on Friday, March 1.

The loving daughter of Philip Puzzo and the late Elizabeth Gallagher, she was the beloved wife of the late Richard Curtis, devoted mother of Christopher Curtis, Angela Curtis and her fiancé, Steven McGrath; dear sister of Brian Puzzo, Barbara Puzzo and Danny Gallagher. She is also survived by many loving nieces and nephews.

Family and friends will honor Elizabeth’s life by gathering at the Ruggiero Family Memorial Home, 971 Saratoga Street, (Orient Heights) East Boston, on Saturday, March 9th from 1 to 5 p.m. A prayer service will be held in our Chapel at 4:30 p.m. Committal services will be private. For more information, please visit www.ruggieromh.com.

Nicholas Liberato Jr.

Respected Carpenter Who Left an Indelible Mark on the Hearts of All Who Knew Him

Nicholas Liberato, Jr. of Revere passed away on March 2. Born on April 30, 1946, he was the son of the late Nicholas Liberato Sr. and Teresa Liberato. Nicholas, known for his dedication and craftsmanship, was a respected carpenter for over 60 years, owning and operating his own business. He was a beacon of strength, wisdom, and love who left an indelible mark on the hearts of all who knew him.

Nicholas is survived by his devoted wife, Carol Ann Liberato, the beloved father of Wendy Spinelli and her husband, John, Tina Liberato, Gina Poto and Jackie Bufalino and her husband, Darin. He was a cherished grandfather to: Courtney, Kendyl, Jonathan, Cassandra, John, Daniel and Billy. He also leaves behind his dear sisters, Jeanie Stewart and her husband, Eugene, and Annie Graham and her husband, Tom. Nicholas was predeceased by his brother, Jimmy Liberato. His memory will also live on through the many nieces and nephews who loved him.

A visitation for Nicholas will be held at the Paul Buonfiglio & Sons-Bruno Funeral Home, 128 Revere Street, Revere, on Thursday, March 14 from 10 a.m. to 12 noon followed by a prayer service at 12 noon in the funeral home. Relatives and friends are kindly invited to attend.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude PL, Memphis, TN 38105 or at www.stjude.org. The family welcomes you to leave memories and upload photos to Nicholas’s memorial page as a way to celebrate his life and legacy at www.buonfiglio.com.