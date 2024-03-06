Dates Set for 20th Revere Beach International Sand Sculpting Festival

The dates have been set for the return of the Revere Beach International Sand Sculpting Festival.

The Revere Beach Partnership announced that the hugely popular festival will take place from July 19-21 this year.

This year will mark the 20th anniversary of the festival, which will once again be free for all and feature food trucks, food vendors, live music and fireworks, a beer garden, and local vendors in addition to the international array of top level sand sculpting artists.

“This summer from July 19th – 21st, we look forward to transforming the shores of Revere Beach into an awe-inspiring boardwalk and open-air festival,” the partnership stated in a release. “Celebrating our 20th anniversary, we will once again bring world-class sand sculptors to Revere to showcase their incredible talents to hundreds of thousands of visitors each year.”

Last year’s theme was Kong, celebrating 90 years of the release of the original King Kong movie, and featured sand sculptures of the giant ape and some of his outsized friends among other works of art.

The theme for this year’s event is still to be publicly set.

The Revere Beach Partnership is currently seeking sponsorships, vendors, and food trucks for the 2024 festival, and applications are available at the festival website at internationalsandsculptingfestival.com. Last year, over 75 food trucks and food vendors took part.

The Revere Beach Partnership’s mission is to enhance and preserve America’s first public beach and hosts several other events during the year in addition to the sand sculpting festival, including the Revere Beach Kite Festival, the Revere Beach Art Festival, and the Pumpkin Dash.

State Representative Jeff Turco has praised the festival for showcasing the city of Revere and being one of the largest outdoor festivals on the state’s calendar each year, with economic benefits for businesses in Revere along the beach and beyond.

Last year, there were visitors from 35 states and 14 countries who came to Revere Beach for the event.

State Representative Jessica Giannino has said the festival brings in visitors from Massachusetts and beyond who get to explore all that Revere has to offer.

“The City of Revere is expecting to host 500,000-750,000 visitors over the course of the week of the festival,” said Mayor Patrick Keefe. “It has a significant impact on hotel occupancies and local restaurants, as well as many small vendors able to operate stands on the boulevard. The ripple effects of the festival are positive: Though it is a busy time, it allows Revere to shine as a vibrant beach community, while bringing millions of dollars annually to our local businesses.”