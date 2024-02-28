State Sen. Edwards Announces Re-Election Campaign

By Adam Swift

State Senator Lydia Edwards has officially announced that she is running for a second full term in office.

Edwards represents the Third Suffolk District, comprising Revere, Winthrop, and portions of Boston including East Boston.

Edwards won a special election to replace former state Senator Joe Boncore in early 2022 and then won the regular election for the Third Suffolk seat in November of 2022.

Edwards is a former Boston City Councilor who represented Charlestown, East Boston, and the North End.

“It’s been more than 2 years since I was first elected as your State Senator in the Massachusetts State Senate, (it) has been the honor of my life serving you,” Edwards stated in an email to supporters earlier this week. “We have achieved tremendous wins throughout these past years, from organizing the first PRIDE potluck in Winthrop, celebrating the East Boston Latino Festival, passing tax relief for homeowners, advocating for millions of dollars for the 3rd Suffolk District, and now working on a major Housing Bond Bill that would provide $4.1B to solve the current housing crisis in Massachusetts.”

Edwards stated that she is currently collecting signatures to guarantee her name is on the ballot.

Over the past several years, Edwards has supported a number of local candidates for office, including Revere Mayor Patrick Keefe in his recent race against former mayor Dan Rizzo, as well as city councillors Juan Pablo Jaramillo and Marc Silvestri and School Committee member Jacqueline Monterroso.

In Winthrop, Edwards supported town councilors Max Tassinarri, John DaRos, John Munson, and Suzanne Swope.