Boutique Hotel Proposed for Squire Road

By Adam Swift

A five-story, 104-room boutique hotel proposed for 185 Squire Road has the support of the ward councillor.

Monday night, the council heard from the developers of the hotel, who are requesting a special permit to reconstruct and expand an existing non-conforming building on Squire Road.

Lou Markakis, the president of the Lynnway Associates Group, said the proposed new owner and developer of the parcel, Jewel Saaed, has been working with city officials, departments, and boards to refine the plans over the past six months.

“This particular plan has been well vetted and scrutinized, and we appreciate the volume of input and constructive criticism we have received from everyone,” said Marakis. “185 Squire Road is currently a two-story mixed-use building built around 1965 that is currently outdated and underutilized.”

The property is in a Highway Business zone, which allows for a hotel use by right as a permitted use. Markakis said other allowable uses in the zone include gas stations, funeral homes, parking lots, and parking structures.

“What we propose is consistent with the character of the area and the corridor, and we think it is beneficial to the community as a whole,” said Markakis.

The current plans call for vehicles to come off Squire Road onto Lechmere Street, where they will be met by a valet service. Markakis said there are also plans to operate two shuttle buses for guests 24 hours per day to take them to public transportation, Revere Beach, and other locations.

Markakis noted that hotels generally provide the highest income for cities, while having the lowest drain on public services.

Ward 6 Councillor Chris Giannino said he has been in contact with developers about the project for the past several months.

“They have been very helpful and very open, and I’m in support of the plan 100 percent right now from what I am seeing on it,” he said. “I think it will bring a lot of income for the city and a lot of positives.”

Councillor-at-Large Juan Pablo Jaramillo said he would like to see a third shuttle bus at the hotel for use by residents who live in the area.

Ward 5 Councillor Angela Guarino-Sawaya said she supports the project, adding that she wouldn’t mind seeing an extra floor with the addition of a rooftop bar.

“I’ve had a lot of people ask about a rooftop bar in the city,” she said.

Ward 1 Councillor Joanne McKenna said she believes the project will be beneficial to the entire city, and help with the revitalization of Squire Road.

Councillor-at-Large Michelle Kelley said she did have some concerns about the size of the project, and would feel better if there was more outreach to the residential neighborhood across the street.

Markakis said the developers would be willing to meet with those residents about the project.

The special permit request will be going before the council’s zoning subcommittee on March 4 before coming back to the full council for a potential vote.