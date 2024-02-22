News Prospect House Residents Photo Display Opening at City Hall by Journal Staff • February 22, 2024 • 0 Comments Pictured at the grand opening of the Prospect House’s Photovoice exhibition at City Hall are, from left, School Committee Member Anthony Caggiano, John Davidson, Ward 5 Councillor Angela Guarino-Sawaya, Mayor Patrick Keefe, Betty Snell, Anthony Crawford, Sharon Gellis, Kathleen Taussig, Councillor-At-Large Juan Jaramillo, School Committee Member John Kingston, and School Committee Member Aisha Milbury-Ellis.