News Briefs

Revere Democratic Committee to Hold Caucus

The Revere Democratic City Committee will be holding a US senate nominating convention caucus on Saturday, March 2nd at 10am on Zoom (information below). All registered democrats in the city are eligible and encouraged to attend to select delegates for the 2024 State Dem Convention.

Zoom information:

Meeting ID: 823 0520 4072

Passcode: 780018

Summer Youth Job Application Now Available

As part of the Mayor’s Summer Youth Program, the City of Revere is now accepting applications from middle school, high school and college students age 15-21 (as of May 1) who are seeking summer employment experience with the City of Revere. You must be a Revere resident.

These opportunities are paid and vary depending on funding. Job placements are located throughout the City. For additional questions, contact Michael Hinojosa at [email protected] or 781-286-8190.

Please complete the application in its entirety online at tinyurl.com/2024revereyouthjobs. All applications must be submitted to the Recreation Department (150 Beach St) or via email to [email protected] by 5 p.m. on Monday, April 1. No exceptions.

Officials announce 2024 Water and Sewer Senior Discount

Mayor Patrick M. Keefe Jr., in collaboration with Don Ciaramella, Chief of Infrastructure and Engineering, announce the opening of the 2024 Senior Water Discount Application on Friday, March 1, 2024. The Mayor urges residents to pay attention to the updated application and qualifications, as the terms and conditions of this discount have changed this year.

The application period will run from Friday, March 1, 2024, through Sunday, September 1, 2024. This application must be completed and submitted no later than the last day of the application period. Applications are to be submitted to the new Water/Sewer Admin Office at 319 Charger St. Rear, inside the DPW Building.

Applicants must provide a utility bill for something other than water, such as electric, gas, or cable bill, in their name. Applicants must also provide a valid MA state driver’s license, or photo ID with date of birth and address.

This program will no longer be associated with the 41C Assessors program. The discount will only be applied to the last quarter of the calendar year invoice, which is released in October, 2024. Applicants must be or turn age 65 during the calendar year 2024 to be eligible for the discount. Applicants must also own and occupy the property in which the application is for. Both water and tax bills must be in the name of the applicant, or the spouse of the applicant. This discount will only apply to the owners of one, two, and three family dwellings.

The discount percentage will be based on previous year total gallon consumption. A 35% discount will be given to qualifying applicants who have used less than 20,000 gallons of water. A 20% discount will be given to qualifying applicants who have used 25,001-60,000 gallons of water. No discount will be given to those who have consumed more than 60,000 gallons of water.

EBNHC Appoints Mimi Gardner as Vice President and Chief Equity Officer

East Boston Neighborhood Health Center (EBNHC) announced the appointment of Mimi Gardner, MPH, MA as Vice President and Chief Equity Officer, bringing over 30 years of experience and leadership rooted in health equity to the health center’s team.

“We could not be more excited to welcome Mimi to our leadership team,” said EBNHC President and CEO, Greg Wilmot. “We know that what happens outside of the exam room is just as important as what happens inside the exam room when it comes to community health and wellness. Mimi’s appointment furthers our efforts to work closely with our community partners to eliminate health disparities.”

In her new role, Gardner will provide leadership, strategy, and guidance to EBNHC on continued equity efforts and will be responsible for engaging with community leaders and partners throughout the Commonwealth to develop and drive the prioritization of a health-informed community equity agenda.

“I am overjoyed to be joining a team that is committed to supporting underserved and marginalized populations with a collaborative and community-centric vision for growth,” said Gardner. “My career thus far has been defined by enacting change and I am excited to help serve EBNHC’s community in moving towards a more inclusive future.”

Prior to joining EBNHC, Gardner was the Chief Clinical Officer at Charles River Community Health Center, where she brought her equity experience to the forefront of clinical operations by working with diverse stakeholders to implement systematic change. As Chief Behavioral Health and Addiction Officer at HealthLinc Community Health Center, she developed programs to promote healthy living, address chronic illness and provide treatment for those struggling with addiction.

Gardner holds a Master’s of Public Health from Johns Hopkins University, Bloomberg School of Public Health and a Master’s in Social Service Administration from the University of Chicago, Crown Family School of Social Work. She completed her undergraduate degree in sociology from the University of Chicago.