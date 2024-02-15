Letter to the Editor

Thank You for Another Successful Toy Drive

Dear Editor,

On behalf of the Revere Police Department, I am proud to announce that the Revere Police Department’s 24th Annual Toy Drive was a great success. With the support of our generous donors, the Police Department was able to assist over 60 Revere families, in addition to other Toy Drives in need of unexpected assistance during the 2023 Holiday Season.

Special Thank you to Jack Satter House Roxanne, Revere Lodge of Elks Annessa Schena, Erika from Dance Revolution, Jennifer Reeves, Theresa Doherty and Michael Salinas, Joe Chiarmonte and Sandra Mederios, Kathy Reinstein, Mass Badge, State Representatives Jessica Giannino, St. Jean’s Credit Union, John Kingston, our Secret Mr. and Mrs. Santa and the MNRECC.

I would also like to give a special thank you to our Toy Drive Coordinator, Patricia “Tish” Ciulla, and Sgt. Patricia Carey, who worked tirelessly and always goes above and beyond to ensure Revere families in need have a wonderful holiday.

Lastly, I would like to thank the officers who donated their time as well as toys to this drive and to the Uniformed Patrol Division, who helped deliver toys when called upon.

The success of our Toy Drive would not have been possible without your kindness, and generosity.

Sincerely,

Chief Callahan