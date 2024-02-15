Leonard DiBartolomeo Promoted to Lieutenant of the Revere Fire Department

Leonard DiBartolomeo was officially sworn in as a Lieutenant in the Revere Fire Department during a promotional and badge-pinning ceremony Feb. 8 in the City Council Chambers.

Mayor Patrick Keefe and Fire Chief Chris Bright delivered remarks during the program, congratulating DiBartolomeo on his promotion and recognizing his proud family that was in attendance.

Mayor Keefe told the assemblage inside the Council Chambers, “Lt. DiBartolomeo is a rising star. His service to our country in the armed services and now as our newest lieutenant in the Revere Fire Department gives us comfort knowing we have such hard-working men and women representing our fire department who will always answer the call to our residents. Congratulations to Lt. DiBartolomeo and his family for their accomplishments.”

Chief Bright extended congratulations from the Revere Fire Department to DiBartolomeo.

“Lieutenant, I congratulate you for all your hard work, discipline, and dedication to your vocation,” said Chief Bright. “I would be remiss in not congratulating your family, too, and especially your spouse, Rowan, for all of the love, comfort, and support provided to you throughout this difficult process. We thank you for a job well done.”

In commending DiBartolomeo’s exemplary record of service in the department, Bright stated, “I have had the opportunity of working alongside Lt. DiBartolomeo at numerous emergency scenes. I know that he is respected and well liked by members of the Revere Fire Department. He brings much energy, enthusiasm, and talent to his new position. I know he will make an excellent Fire Officer. I congratulate you for stepping up to take on a leadership role on the Fire Department.”