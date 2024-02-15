Garfield Middle School Rocks the House at Winter Concert

Be Melissa Moore-Randall

The GMS Winter Concert was performed Thursday night. The night included and featured performances by all GMS Choruses (directed by Evann Carter) and Rock Ensembles (directed by Eric Bolton). In total, 200 students performed, representing all three grades. The concert was filmed by the Garfield Film Club. Please check for videos in the coming weeks that will be uploaded to YouTube Channel, “MrBoltonGMS”.

Kelly Williams, Director of Fine Arts, “ Words cannot express how incredibly proud I am of GMS’s music teachers Eric Bolton and Evann Carter, their collaboration in teaching music and aligning the music program at Garfield has been amazing to watch. All their hard work and dedication showed last night at the winter concert, the number of students they were able to showcase was higher than ever before with the beginning of a new choir and the expansion of Mr. Bolton’s band classes. It was heartwarming to see the students preform to a full auditorium! Every seat was full! “

The students performed the following songs to the sold out crowd:

Chorus:

Falling Down by Dennis Van Dyke

Here Comes the Sun by The Beatles, Arr. Mac Huff

Seventh-Grade Rock Ensembles:

Dark Red by Steve Lacy

Skyfall by Adele

Romantic Homicide by D4vd

Pink + White by Frank Ocean

Seven Nation Army by the White Stripes

Eighth-Grade

Rock Ensembles:

My Love Mine All Mine by Mitski

505 by The Arctic Monkeys

We Fell in Love in October by Girl in Red

Amargura by Karol G

Nothin’ on You by B.o.B. ft Bruno Mars

Hey Lover by The Daughters of Eve

I Know You by Faye Webster

You Belong With Me by Taylor Swift