News Purple Sand… Purple Sand by Journal Staff • February 8, 2024 • 0 Comments As winter beachgoers looked out Monday morinig, they could see a stretch of Revere Beach towards the Northern side blanketed with shimmering pink-purple sand. But what is it? Mineral deposits of rose quartz and garnet carried to our shores from New Hampshire’s White Mountains. These weathered minerals are carried through the rivers before connecting with the Atlantic, where the current deposits them along the Northshore coast.