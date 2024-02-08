Chloe Gentgen Receives Zonta Amelia Earhart Fellowship

Special to the Journal

Local Massachusetts Zonta Clubs of District One, recently honored Chloe Gentgen, this year’s recipient of the Amelia Earhart Fellowship, at a dinner and awards ceremony hosted by the Zonta Club of Chelsea and North Shore. Ms. Gentgen is a Ph.D. candidate in the Department of Aeronautics and Astronautics at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology.

Chloe’s presentation detailed her research focus on space systems engineering, mission architecture and the multi-disciplinary optimization applied to deep-space robotic exploration.

The guest speaker at the event was Olivier de Weck, Apollo Program Professor of Astronautics at MIT, where he is the director of the Engineering Systems Laboratory. Professor de Weck spoke on the history of exploration predating that of space exploration, demonstrating the complexity of technological systems, their design and how they evolve over time.

The Amelia Earhart Fellowship is a Zonta International program. Established in 1938 in honor of famed pilot and Zonta member, Amelia Earhart, the $10,000 Fellowship is awarded annually to up to 30 women internationally pursuing Ph.D./doctoral degrees in aerospace engineering and space sciences. Women who demonstrate a superior academic record conducting research applied to aerospace engineering or space sciences are eligible.

Zonta International is a leading global organization of professionals empowering women worldwide through service and advocacy. For more information, please visit the website; Zonta.org.