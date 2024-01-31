Obituaries 01-31-2024

Janeen Guiliano-Miranda

A Woman of Grace, Strength and Ceaseless Compassion Who Left a Lasting Legacy in the Field of Education

Janeen Guiliano-Miranda, affectionately known to her friends and family as “Neenie,” was a beacon of light to those who had the privilege of knowing her. Born on August 14, 1975, in Everett, Janeen was a woman of grace, strength and ceaseless compassion. She embraced life with open arms and a radiant smile, leaving an indelible mark on the hearts of those she encountered. As a beloved teacher for 25 years, she profoundly impacted the lives of countless students, leaving a lasting legacy in the field of education.

Janeen’s life was a testament to the famous quote by Henry Adams, “A teacher affects eternity; she can never tell where her influence stops.” She poured her heart into shaping young minds, a role she carried out with unwavering dedication. Janeen’s love for learning was evident in her personal life as well; she was a proud holder of a Master’s Degree, a remarkable achievement that embodied her commitment to intellectual growth. Her passion for teaching was only rivaled by her love for her family and friends, as well as her fondness for the Cape, a place she often escaped to with her loved ones.

Janeen’s vibrant spirit and nurturing heart touched everyone she met. She is survived by her loving parents, Joseph and Christine Guiliano, her devoted husband, Joseph Miranda, and their three wonderful children, Jojo, Ellie and Gianna, who were the center of her universe. Janeen also leaves behind her loving brother, Richard Guiliano and his wife, Karen, her dear sister, Donna Wortman and her husband, Scott D, and her cherished nieces and nephews, Anna, Scotty, Kevin and Lauren. Janeen’s infectious laughter, her unwavering courage, her immense strength, and her relentless optimism will continue to live on in the hearts of her family and friends.

A Visitation will be held at the Paul Buonfiglio & Sons-Bruno Funeral Home 128 Revere St, Revere on Thursday February 1 from 3 to 8 p.m. Funeral Mass from St. Anthony of Padua Church in Revere will be on Friday February 2, at 11 a.m. Relatives and friends are kindly invited. Interment Woodlawn Cemetery.

Carrie Aresco

Family Was Paramount to Her and She Will Be Forever Missed

Carrie L. (Deleary) Aresco, a resident of New Hampshire, passed away peacefully, surrounded by her family, at 61 years of age.

Her family and friends are invited to attend Visiting Hours today, Wednesday, January 31st, from 4 to 8 p.m. at the Vertuccio Smith & Vazza, Beechwood Home for Funerals, 262 Beach St., Revere. Her funeral will be conducted from the funeral home on Thursday, February 1st, at 10 a.m. followed by a Funeral Mass in St. Anthony of Padua Church, 250 Revere St., Revere, at 11 a.m. Interment will follow at Woodlawn Cemetery, Everett.

Carrie was born in Winthrop and raised in the Beachmont section of Revere. She graduated from Revere High School and married William “Billy” Aresco. The couple raised their children in Revere and later moved to New Hampshire over 20 years ago.

Carrie worked as a professional caregiver for many years at the Kimi Nichols Center in Plaistow, New Hampshire, where she provided care and support for adults with developmental and physical disabilities. Her nurturing nature helped make many residents feel loved and respected and enhanced the lives of everyone she cared for. Carrie was known to all as loving and selfless, often putting others’ needs before hers. This was exemplified as she continued to show her strength working throughout her illness.

Family was paramount to Carrie, and she loved being surrounded by them, especially her four grandchildren. When Carrie was not working or spending time with her family, her passion was her love for animals. She enjoyed being outdoors, especially with her horses and dogs and she leaves behind her four-legged family, her dogs, Rocky, Coco and Sasha. Carrie’s charismatic personality would turn any situation into joy and laughter. To know Carrie is to love her; she will be forever missed and always in our hearts.

Carrie is survived by her cherished mother, Antoinette (Fiore) Deleary of Saugus and she was the daughter of her late father, Richard E. Deleary. She was the beloved wife for 40 years of William Aresco of Londonderry, New Hampshire and the devoted mother of Jennifer Medugno and her husband, Joshua of Londonderry, New Hampshire, Michael Aresco and his fiancé, Kayla Roberts of Rowley and Diana Aresco of Plaistow, New Hampshire. She was also the cherished grandmother of Jayden, Bianca, Anthony and Adriana. Carrie was the dear sister of Richard E. Deleary, Jr. of Daytona Beach, Florida, Michael Deleary and his wife, Cheryl and Joann DeVito and her husband, Domenic, all of Danville, New Hampshire. She is also lovingly survived by many nieces, nephews, grandnieces, and grandnephews.

In lieu of flowers, remembrances may be made to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105.

Frank Schettino

Outstanding Athlete and Northeastern University Retiree

Frank T. Schettino of Revere, formerly of East Boston, has passed away.

He was the beloved husband of 64 years to Carmella (Milly) Pellegriti Schettino, the son of the late Frank and Susie (Ruggerio); loving father of Frank Jr. and his wife, Kristen of Atlanta, Georgia, loving grandfather of Aidan and Siena Schettino; brother of the late Vincent Schettino and his late sister, Jeanette Constantine. He is also lovingly survived by many nieces and nephews.

Frank graduated from English High School where he lettered in football and baseball. Two of his memorable accomplishments were scoring the winning touchdown against arch rival Boston Latin on Thanksgiving Day at Harvard Stadium to win the Boston City Championship and representing the Boston City Baseball All-Stars at Fenway Park against the Catholic High School All-Stars. In 1986, Frank was inducted into the Boston English High School Athletic Hall of Fame.

After High School and before attending college, Frank played football for the East Boston Tornadoes of the Boston City Park League. That year he was selected as East Boston’s Outstanding Sandlot Athlete.

Frank attended Northeastern University where he earned both Bachelor and Masters degrees. He also lettered in football and baseball. In his football senior year, he was selected to the All City, All New England, and All ECAC East teams. Voted the Most Valuable Player on the football team as he led the team in receptions, kickoff returns, and scoring.

After a brief tryout with the Boston Patriots, he played with the Boston Sweepers of the Atlantic Coast Football League. In 1988 Frank was inducted into the Northeastern University Athletic Hall of Fame. Frank served as President of both the Northeastern Varsity Club and Alumni Association.

After graduation, he worked for Raytheon Corp, and then began work at Northeastern University, a career that spanned over 40 years. Frank has been a Trustee of the Revere Public Library since 1993 serving as Chairman for the past 12 years. Frank was an active member in Revere’s St. Anthony’s Holy Name Society serving as past President. He was the recipient of both the Holy Name Spirit Award and Lifetime Achievement Award. For many years, he served as an usher at St. Anthony’s Sunday masses.

Frank and his wife loved traveling especially to visit their son and his family in Atlanta. Members of the Rossetti-Cowan Senior Center, they enjoyed the vast array of programs and activities especially the indoor bocce competition.

Family and friends are invited to attend Visiting Hours on Friday, February 2nd from 4 to 8 p.m. in the Vertuccio Smith & Vazza, Beechwood Home for Funerals, 262 Beach St., Revere. His funeral will be conducted from the funeral home on Saturday, February 3rd at 10 a.m., followed by a Funeral Mass in St. Anthony of Padua Church, 250 Revere St., Revere at 11 a.m. Interment will follow in Holy Cross Cemetery, Malden. Remembrances may be made to the American Heart Association, PO Box 840692, Dallas, TX 75284-0692.

Wendy Joan Granitsas

A Deeply Caring and Loving Person With a Great Sense of Humor

Wendy Joan Granitsas, 53, of Bridgton, ME died unexpectedly at home in Bridgton on January 17.

She was born on June 20, 1970 in Sainte-Anne-de-Kent, New Brunswick, Canada to Madeline Augustine and John Joseph Dedam. She was Mi’kmaq from The First Nation Elsipogtog Reservation.

She was blessed to be loved by many.

Wendy was adopted by Nicholas and Joan Granitsas of Revere. She became the proud and loving mother of Kacy Jones Granitsas of Revere and Joseph Micheal Granitsas of Bridgton, Maine.

Wendy was a deeply caring and loving person with a great sense of humor.

She enjoyed spending time with family and friends. Her smile was a ray of sunshine and her laughter was very contagious to all who spent time with her. Her love for Maine was immeasurable. She loved hunting and ice fishing in Maine and Canada.

Wendy worked at Camp Tapawingo and she also enjoyed working at the Fryeburg Fair. She always took great pride in all her work.

Wendy’s passing is mourned by many, but memories of her will be cherished by the many loved ones and friends she leaves behind.

Wendy is survived by her sons, Kacy Jones Granitsas of Revere and Joseph Michael Granitsas of Bridgton, ME.; brothers: Michael Granitsas (Christina) of Bridgton, ME., James Granitsas (Shannon) and Mark Booth (Kate) both of Groveland,

Thomas Granitsas (Erika) of Salem, Peter Granitsas (Brittany) of Rehoboth, Paul Sock (Linda), John Joseph Sock, Kathleen Dedam, Pauley Sanipass (John), all of Canada; Gloria Colon, (Patricio) of Woburn, Kristi (Granitsas) Keyes (Eric) of Danvers, Lua Booth and Nhung Cummings (Shawn), all of Andover and Corrie (Granitsas) Baur (Jason) of Revere.

She is also survived by 25 foster brothers and sisters, as well as many nephews and nieces.

Wendy was preceded in death by her sister, Marilyn Dedam; brother, Joseph Robert Dedam; mother, Madeline Augustine; and father, John Joseph Dedam; and by many aunts and uncles.

Relatives and friends paid their respects on Monday, January 22nd at the Hall Funeral Home, 165 Quaker Ridge Road, Casco, Maine 04015. Wendy’s father, Rev. Nicholas Granitsas, officiated at her service.

Kim Louise Pappalardo

She Had a Kind Heart, Dedicated Her Life to Her Daughter and Her Family and Was a Lover of All Animals

It is with great sadness that Kim Louise Pappalardo, 61, passed away peacefully surrounded by loved ones on January 25th at 11:02 p.m. from complications of Covid.

Kim was the youngest of five children born in Cambridge on November 21,1962 to the late Anthony and Beverly (McAleer) Pappalardo.

Kim was raised in Chelsea and graduated from Northeast Regional Tech in 1981.

She had been a resident of Revere for the past 20 years. Kim was a devoted mother who dedicated her life to her daughter and her family.

Kim and her daughter Amanda were best friends who had an unbreakable bond.

She had a kind heart and was a lover of all animals. Kim especially loved Robert Downey Jr, and her fur baby, Camus. She was an avid Marvel fan. Above all, she was caring and protective of those she loved. Kim truly adored her family and enjoyed spending time with them. She was a loving mother, sister, aunt, and friend who will be missed by all who knew her.

Kim was a cherished mother and best friend to Amanda Pappalardo, dear sister of Nanci Pappalardo and her husband, Ron Giordano and Leanne

Pappalardo, all of Revere and her little sister, April Connors of Connecticut, along with the late Anthony and Kenneth Pappalardo; loving aunt of Jaclyn Giordano and her great niece, Jaylani Santiago and beloved niece of Michael and Maureen Harris, as well as beloved cousin to Scott McAleer.

Family and friends are respectfully invited to attend a visitation at Vertuccio Smith & Vazza Beechwood Home for Funerals, 262 Beach St, Revere on Thursday, February 1st from 5 to 7 p.m. followed by a celebration of life at The Brown Jug, 1014 Revere Beach PKWY in Chelsea at 7:30 p.m.

Gladys Francis Munroe

Her Radiant Spirit and Loving Presence Will Be Deeply Missed and Remembered by Her Family, Friends, and Those Whose Lives She Touched

It is with profound sorrow and a sense of loving remembrance that we announce the departure of a truly remarkable woman, Gladys Francis Munroe, on January 29, 2024.

Born on August 7, 1942 in Revere, Gladys remained a proud resident of her birthplace throughout her life.

Gladys was an embodiment of generosity and love, a woman who could effortlessly light up a room with her funny anecdotes and witty banter. Her laughter was infectious, her spirit indefatigable, and her heart, a boundless ocean of love. As an adored mother, cousin, and friend, she lived a life that was a testament to her kind nature and selfless devotion. Gladys was a shining beacon of positivity, always ready with a comforting word or a cheerful smile. Her impact was felt by all who had the good fortune to know her. As George Elliot once said, “What do we live for, if it is not to make life less difficult for each other?” Indeed, Gladys lived this motto through her generous actions and warm disposition.

Gladys was the beloved widow of Thomas Munroe, and she is survived by her step-son, Peter Munroe and her cousin, Shirley Doyle, along with numerous other cousins. She was preceded in death by her parents, Francis and Gladys Ventola. Her radiant spirit and loving presence will be deeply missed and remembered by all her family, friends, and those whose lives she touched.

A Funeral Mass will be celebrated in honor of Gladys on Thursday, February 1 at 11 a.m. at St. Michael's Chapel, 91 Crest Avenue, Chelsea.



Leona M. “Leigh” Orlando

A Woman of Great Integrity and Godly Character

Family and friends are respectfully invited to attend visiting hours on Thursday, February 8th from 4 to 8 p.m. in the Vertuccio Smith & Vazza Beechwood Home for Funerals, 262 Beach St. Revere for Leona M. "Leigh"(O'Hara) Orlando who entered fully into the presence her Lord and Savior Jesus Christ on Sunday, January 28th. A Funeral Service will take place in the funeral home on Friday, February 9th beginning at 10:30 a.m. followed by the service at 11 a.m. Interment will be held privately. Leigh was born in Boston to her late parents, Boston Police Detective James E. O'Hara Sr. and Dorothy M. (Breault) O'Hara on September 8, 1949. She was one of seven children who were raised and educated in East Boston. Leigh was a graduate of East Boston High School, Class of 1967. Following high school, Leigh began to work as an Administrative Assistant for the Bethlehem Steel Corporation in East Boston until her retirement upon its closing in the fall of 1982. Leigh married her cherished husband, John A. Orlando on September 21 , 1984. They first lived in Everett for several years, before moving to Revere in 1987. Leigh loved life, she was always smiling and making harmless jokes that made everyone all around her happy, safe and comfortable to be in the moment together. Leigh had a deep and loyal love for family and enjoyed caring for those she loved, including the 4-legged ones. She was also a lover of the beach and would often be seen walking Revere Beach, no matter the season. Her gift of writing was one of great excellence and her gift of administration was over the top. Leigh had a very prominent Christian faith. She was a woman of great integrity and Godly character. She had an incredible gift of intercessory prayer and was a very proud leader of Insight Ministries United States Prayer Force a national prayer group, who has said, "That She was the fire that ignited the flame in each of us. More precious than much fine gold." Leigh had a special call and gift that encouraged pastors and leaders to believe in a God who says, "All things are possible." She was a worshiper who loved to study and share the Word of God. Leigh looked for beauty in all things and tried to make a difference where needed. She was the beloved wife of 39 years to John A. Orlando of Revere, the beloved sister of Patricia A. O'Hara – DiGenio and her husband, Joseph of Newmarket, NH., and the late Dorothy M. McGrath, James E. O'Hara Jr., Richard F. O'Hara Sr, Kevin P. O'Hara Sr. and Carol L. Pepi and her surviving husband, Gerald Pepi of Winthrop. She is also lovingly survived by many nieces, nephews, grandnieces and grandnephews. In lieu of flowers, remembrances may be made to The Tunnel to Towers Foundation www.t2t.org.