Revere Housing Authority Kicks Off 2024 by Voting in Board

Special to the Journal

The Revere Housing Authority kicked off 2024 by unanimously voting its Board of Commissioners to their respective seats: Chairman Anthony Perrone, Vice Chairman George Anzuoni, Treasurer Richard Viscay, and Member Fatou Drammeh. The RHA Board also unanimously voted last November to extend Executive Director, Dean Harris’ contract for three additional years.

The RHA has kept it’s team intact that made great strides to improve public housing in 2023. Highlights include: obtaining funding and hiring a full time Resident Services Coordinator, who connects residents with much needed services; over $2 million in capital improvements to RHA’s housing portfolio; bringing free WiFi to residents of the Federal Family portfolio; the repositioning of Hyman Towers which enables the RHA to completely renovate the 11-story high rise; and the continued work with consultants to reposition the entire RHA portfolio. At the January, 2024 meeting the RHA unanimously voted to approve the 2025 State and the 2024 Federal Housing Annual Plans. Both plans also had the approval of the Federal Tenant Council and the Revere Citywide Tenant Council. These plans include over $2.5 million in capital improvements, continued work with Kaboom, to bring a playground to the Gold Star Mothers Housing Development, and ongoing collaboration with consultants to renovate and rebuild the existing housing portfolio and to create additional affordable housing.