Revere High School Holds Student Showcase

By Melissa Moore-Randall

As City officials continue to finalize the site for the new Revere High School in the coming months, many hope the construction of the new state-of-the-art high school will begin. However that is not stopping the amazing things happening within the walls of the antiquated school.

A musical mural by RHS 2023 graduate Lawrence Santos who came back to finish the wall to wall mural for the RHS Student Showcase.

Revere High School students held their annual RHS Showcase and Art Exhibit which was an event full of creativity, talent, and hard work. The hallways were lined with artwork from pottery to murals. In addition, there were musical performances by students in voice, dance, band and JROTC classes/clubs. Inside the learning commons, clubs showcased their missions and work at individual displays.

The event is to highlight musical performances, academic showcases, art exhibits, club activities, and a career showcase. Walking through the halls of Revere High, visitors were in awe of the work that students prepared and presented. A glimpse into all the hard work accomplished at RHS, showcase tables included AP Literature Poetry, AP World History Empire Project, Architecture Project, Chess Club, Dynasty Dance , ELA 12 Research Project, Feminist Empowerment Movement, Field Hockey, Interact Club, JROTC, Latin American Student Organization, Math Team, Mock Trial, Model United Notation, North African Student Organization, Outdoors Club, Patriot Voice, Pre-Health Club, Robotics, Science Team, Robotics, Science Team, Speech and Debate, STEM Center, Student Center, Summer Research Institute, Synergy Club, Underrepresented Minorities in STEM, Unified Sports, United African Student Association, Writing Center.

Director of Fine Arts Kelly Williams could not be more proud of the event. “I’d really just like to mention how proud I am of the growth we have been able to make in one year, by increasing the visual and performing arts classes. I thank the district for supporting my need for new hires last year to make this all possible. Last night’s showcase was evidence of this growth, as well as how opportunities to showcase student work can bring community together and joy to our students. My department was able to work alongside RHS administration and other RHS teachers to bring together the arts and academics that took place over the first semester. Shout-out to my department for their amazing teamwork! I look forward to building more of these opportunities.”

Superintendent Dianne Kelly is equally proud of the work of the Fine Arts Department. “Our fine arts teachers have always been amazing and done great work with our students. For too long, those programs were underfunded but our teachers managed to keep Fine Arts alive. Having Kelly on board as director allowed us to expand the programming significantly, add staff to increase offerings, and really give students options to share their talents. We have so many gifted students and they deserve to have platforms for them to demonstrate their talents through musical performances, plays, and art shows. The Student Opportunity Act has provided the funding we lacked before and enabled us to reinstate these critically important educational opportunities.”

Principal Christopher Bowen loves the collaboration happening at RHS through events like this. “I am so thankful that our Fine Arts Educators had the idea to run a Semester 1 Art Exhibit. Putting this show on is a lot of work, but it was absolutely worth it! We have so much amazing talent at RHS in this department, that it is great to be able to highlight all of the learning this semester. At the same time, I am also grateful to Ms. Goldman and Ms. Morgan for their leadership coordinating the Student Showcase, on top of the Art Exhibit. The event was an excellent collaboration between educators, students and school leaders – all in service of highlighting the amazing work that goes on at RHS every day! We are excited for another event like this in the Spring!”