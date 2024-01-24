News Briefs

Temporary Overnight Northbound and Southbound Detours

The Massachusetts Department of Transportation (MassDOT) is announcing it will be implementing temporary detours on the bridge carrying Route 107 over the Saugus River in Lynn and Saugus. The detours will be in place on Wednesday, January 24, from 9:00 p.m. until 4:00 a.m. the following morning and are necessary to allow crews to safely and effectively set up construction equipment needed for the installation the new bascule bridge.

There will be no impact on vessels, as the drawbridge will remain operational throughout all overnight operations.

During the work, the following detours will be in effect:

Northbound traffic on Route 107 (Salem Turnpike) will be detoured at the Route 107 / Ballard Street intersection as follows:

• Turn left onto Ballard Street.

• Turn right onto Lincoln Avenue.

• Continue on Boston Street.

• Turn right onto Summer Street.

• Take Summer Street back to Route 107 (Western Avenue).

Southbound traffic on Route 107 (Western Ave) will be detoured as follows:

• Turn right onto Sumner Street.

• Turn left onto Boston Street.

• Continue onto Lincoln Avenue.

• Turn left onto Ballard Street.

• Take Ballard Street back to Route 107 (Salem Turnpike).

Appropriate signage, law enforcement details, and advance message boards will be in place to guide drivers through the work area.

This work is part of a $99.3 million drawbridge replacement project. The project is currently expected to be completed in March 2026.

Drivers traveling through the affected areas should expect some delays, reduce speed, and use caution.

The schedule for this work is weather dependent and subject to change without notice.

Tips To Prevent Frozen Pipes As Sustained Cold Spell Sets In

With the recent cold weather, and more to come, Boston Water and Sewer Commission (BWSC) is reminding people that there are proactive steps they can take to prevent interior pipes from freezing.

• Check for open windows, air vents, and wind drafts near water pipes

• Seal leaks in the basement foundation where cold air may enter; fill holes with insulation as a tiny opening can cause an exposed pipe to freeze

• Allow a slow trickle of water to flow through faucets connected to water pipes that run through unheated spaces (the constant drip minimizes any ice buildup in the pipe, which helps to prevent pipes from bursting)

• Keep sink cabinet doors open during cold spells to allow warm air to circulate around the pipes

• Insulate pipes in unheated spaces like garages, basements, and crawl spaces; inexpensive insulation can be bought at hardware and home supply stores

• Locate the water shut off valve and know how to shut off water; if a pipe bursts, shutting off the water promptly can help minimize the damage (shut off valve is usually located by the meter)

• If your pipes freeze, use a hair dryer to thaw the lines safely; thawing will not be fast, but it will be safe: never use an open flame to thaw pipes

If there is no water coming through any of your taps, there may be a problem in your street or yard. If so, call BWSC’s 24-hour Emergency Assistance line at 617-989-7900.

Artisan & Craft Fair To Be Held Feb. 10 in Neighboring East Boston

An artisan and craft fair is being planned for Saturday, February 10, from 11:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. at the Clippership Wharf Commons at 65 Lewis Street. There is no charge for admission and the event is open to the public.

The Eastie Artisan Fair continues the work of Meg Grady who organized the East Boston Open Market in past years. The Eastie Artisan Fair has a mission of supporting local handcrafted and handmade and small businesses and is where artisans come together to showcase their craftmanship. The Fair offers you a unique shopping experience that will leave you with a lasting impression!

Held at the elegant Clippership Wharf Commons, 65 Lewis Street, East Boston, enjoy breathtaking water views and a picturesque Boston skyline as you explore a diverse array of talented artists, innovative makers, and thriving local small businesses to discover that unique and one-of-a-kind products.

Vendors will be selling: ceramics, crochet stuffed animals and winter outerwear, pet sweaters, abstract paintings, custom eco-friendly, stainless steel tumblers, hand-sown coffee cozies, wine bags, tote bags, 3D digital artist, body lotions and soaps, healing crystal plushes, jewelry, candles. We also will have vendors selling food items, a pet photographer, raffles and so much more!

The fair is beginning organized by local East Boston residents: Michelle Miller, of Sew What Amazing Krafts, Theresa Malionek, of Crochet by Teshy and Revere resident and event planner, Maria Rago.

For more information follow us on Facebook at Eastie Artisan Fair, Instagram: easie_artisan_fair or email us at: [email protected]

BGCB Seeking Meal Vendors

Boys & Girls Clubs of Boston is soliciting invitations for bid for vended meals to their Child and Adult Care Food Program (CACFP) program site(s). The Vendor would provide meal services according to United States Department of Agriculture (USDA) regulations and guidelines as well as Massachusetts Department of Elementary and Secondary Education, Office for Food and Nutrition Programs policies and guidelines.

Vendors and/or their representatives may submit bids to:

Boys & Girls Clubs of Boston

Attn: Gabrielle Witham

200 High St. Fl. 3

Boston, MA 02141

A bid packet will be available by email at [email protected] to all potential bidders.

Potential bidders should email questions to Gabrielle Witham at [email protected] by February 2, 2024. The institution will email its response to these questions by February 9, 2024. All questions will be answered in writing only and sent to everyone by February 9, 2024.

All bids must be submitted no later than 5:00pm on February 16, 2024.

All bids are subject to review by the Massachusetts Department of Elementary and Secondary Education, Office for Food and Nutrition Programs, 75 Pleasant Street, Malden, MA 02148.

The public bid opening will be at 11:00am on February 20, 2024 at 200 High St. Fl. 3, 02110.

This institution is an equal opportunity provider.

