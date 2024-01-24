License Comm. Reaches Middle Ground on Police Details For Everett Street Restaurant

The Revere License Commission held its regular monthly meeting last Wednesday afternoon (January 17) in the City Council Chamber. On hand for the session were chair Robert Selevitch and fellow members Dan Occena and Linda Guinasso. The commission initially addressed two routine matters.

The first was a request from the Revere Beach Partnership/Waterfront Square, Chris Puiia, event manager, for a 1-day All Alcohol & Entertainment License to be exercised at Waterfront Square on Saturday, February 3, from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m., with a rain date of Sunday, February 4. The event is a Winter Ice Sculpting Festival & Winter Market with an expected attendance is 800 – 1000.

Mr. Pujia presented the application. He said there will be ice sculptures on one end of the bridge and the beer garden at the other, similar to what the partnership conducted for its Pumpkin Dash.

There were no opponents and the commissioners unanimously approved the application.

The commission next took up an application from Commonwealth Auto Body, Inc. d/b/a Commonwealth Auto Sales, 335 Lee Burbank Highway, Andrew Sica, Manager, for a change of corporate structure and change of manager from John Sica. There were no other changes to the license.

The commission had no objections, there were no opponents, and the application was approved unanimously.

The commission then held a hearing, which was a continuation from October, regarding changes to security measures at the Carnaval Latino Restaurant, 7B Everett Street, which had been requested by the commission at its October meeting “to prevent a pattern of incidents involving late-night brawls, intoxicated patrons, vandalism, and motor vehicle accidents.”

A representative from the restaurant informed the commissioners that there have been no issues since the establishment began hiring police details on Friday and Saturday nights since the October meeting. He also said that the individuals who had been causing the trouble no longer are allowed into the restaurant. Revere Police Lieut. Sean Randall, who was on hand for the meeting, confirmed that there have been no issues in the past few months.

Occena made a motion to eliminate the police details in view of the lack of recent problems and because there was no “end date” to the details, which were proving costly to the business. Selevitch however, noted that the commission had extended the restaurant’s hours until 2 a.m. on the condition that there be police details. Guinasso offered a compromise amendment to Ocean’s motion to require a detail only on Saturday nights, on a trial basis, to be reviewed within six months. The motion passed, with Selevitch opposed, and the enforcement action itself was placed “on file.”

The commission received the following communications in the past month:

1. Notification from Massachusetts Alcoholic Beverages Control Commission (ABCC) of approval of the application for a change of manager and change of officers for Beachmont VFW Post #6712, Inc.

2. Notification from Massachusetts Alcoholic Beverages Control Commission (ABCC) of approval of the application for a change of manager for Revere Restaurant Operator, LLC d/b/a Mission Beach House.

3. Notification from Massachusetts Alcoholic Beverages Control Commission (ABCC) of approval of the application for a change of manager for 99 West, LLC d/b/a 99 Restaurant & Pub.

The commissioners then voted to renew the following licenses for the coming year:

Entertainment:

Bajza, Inc. d/b/a Papa Jack’s, 327 Broadway

Common Victualler:

Target Corporation d/b/a Target Store T-1942, 36 Furlong Drive

7-Eleven, Inc. d/b/a 7-Eleven 37520H, 140 Beach Street

Bajza, Inc. d/b/a Papa Jack’s, 327 Broadway

Parking Lot:

DTG Operations, Inc. d/b/a Thrifty Car Rental, 40 Lee Burbank Highway

Class 2 Motor Vehicle Dealer:

Bob’s Auto Body Services, Ltd., 1456 North Shore Road

Wonderland Auto, Inc. d/b/a Wonderland Auto, 1176 North Shore Rd.

Noah Autobody Repair & Sales, Inc., 1087R Broadway

The commission then adjourned until its next meeting in February.