Obituaries 01-10-2024

Jo-Ann Sarro

Past Vice President of the Point of Pines Association

Family and friends attended a Memorial Visitation on Tuesday, January 9th in the Vertuccio Smith & Vazza, Beechwood Home for Funerals, 262 Beach St. Revere followed by a funeral service in the funeral home for Jo-Ann M. (Gesamondo) Sarro who passed away on Thursday, January 4th at the Massachusetts General Hospital in Boston, surrounded by her loving family by her side following a long illness. She was 82 years old.

Jo-Ann was born in Boston on April 10, 1941 to the late Joseph and Loretta (Agri) Gesamondo. She was one of three girls and an identical twin. Jo-Ann was raised and educated in Revere and was an alumna of McKinley Elementary and Revere High School, Class of 1959. Following high school, Jo-Ann began working as a teller at a local bank in Revere.

On May 5th, 1962, she married the love of her life, Richard Sarro. The couple remained living in Revere and had two children, a daughter, Lisa and a son, Richard. She happily raised her children and provided a loving and caring home.

Jo-Ann returned to work when her children were of age and began a career at United Airlines in ground service. Jo-Ann spent the next 15 years working there until her retirement.

Jo-Ann loved Revere very much. She was often seen riding her bicycle or walking along Revere Beach. She was an active presence within her Point of Pines Neighborhood and was the past Vice President of the Point of Pines Association. She also stayed very busy with her group of friends and enjoyed their many get-togethers where they played cards, talked about current events and always politics. Jo-Ann was very sociable and enjoyed meeting people wherever she went. She left a lasting impression on everyone who had the privilege of meeting her.

She cherished the time spent with her family, eating, drinking and laughing. Jo-Ann was known for her feisty attitude and vibrant energy. She will be forever loved and missed by her family.

Jo-Ann was the beloved wife of 61 years to Richard J. Sarro, Sr. of the Point of Pines section of Revere; the loving mother of Lisa A. Micciulla and her husband, James of Revere and Richard J. Sarro, Jr. and his companion, Jessica Sullivan of Nahant; the cherished Nana to James Micciulla and Laura Micciulla, both of Revere and the dear sister of Grace Statuto and her husband, Anthony “Tony” of Danvers . Her most treasured times were spent caring for her identical twin sister, Betty-Ann Santosuosso, who predeceased her and her late husband, Ralph. She was the dear and special aunt of Robin Martyn and Ralphie Santosuosso along with several other nieces, nephews, grandnieces and grandnephews.

In lieu of flowers, please make a donation in Jo-Ann’s memory to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place Memphis, TN 38105.

Albert Goodrich

Volunteer Chelsea Firefighter and Woodlawn Cemetery Employee

Albert Goodrich of Revere passed away on December 30 at the age of 74.

Born in Chelsea on August 9, 1949 to the late Charles and Elizabeth (Levy) Goodrich, he was the beloved husband of the late Susanne (DiMattio) and is also survived by many loving nieces and nephews.

Albert was a volunteer firefighter in the City of Chelsea and worked at Woodlawn Cemetery. He loved dogs and building model cars.

A Visitation will be held at the Paul Buonfiglio & Sons-Bruno Funeral Home, 128 Revere St, Revere on Friday, January 12 from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. followed by a Prayer Service in the Funeral Home at 12:30 p.m. Relatives and friends are kindly invited. Interment Woodlawn Cemetery.

Miriam Anne Foley (Russell-McDonald)

Former Nun and Retired Nurse

Miriam Anne Foley (Russell-McDonald) passed away on January 2, surrounded by her family and friends and the absolutely, wonderful caregivers at Brightview Senior Living in Danvers.

Born in Bergenfield, NJ to Anne and Francis Russell, she was the youngest of eight children. As a young girl, Miriam’s family moved to Weehawken, NJ in 1942, just across the river from New York City.

Miriam joined the Carmelite Sisters in 1946 as a young woman and remained a nun until 1963 earning her nursing degree and working at St. Patrick’s Manor in the Bronx, New York City.

Upon leaving the order and travelling to Boston, she worked at Beth Israel hospital, and it was there she met, fell in love and married Kenneth McDonald with whom she raised five children and settled in the Beachmont section of Revere.

Miriam loved bringing her children to Short Beach just down the street, finding and supporting every stray cat that found its way to their Pearl Ave. home. She worked at Winthrop Hospital for twenty years and found a community of nurses who became lifelong friends.

Later Miriam would find sobriety and discover a calling more powerful than any she’d known, helping people she respected and for whom she cared deeply. Miriam later married Robert Foley in 1993 and spent many happy years visiting the arcades that reminded them of their youth.

Miriam was pre-deceased by her husband, Ken McDonald in 2003 and her husband, Bob Foley in 2015, and her beloved son, Martin E. McDonald in 2009. She leaves behind her children: Kenneth J. McDonald of Lynn, Mary D. (McDonald) Hill and her husband, Kevin of Danvers, Richard F. McDonald and his wife, Dori of Brentwood, NH and Ann Marie (McDonald) Giambertone and her husband, Vin of Duxbury. She will be missed by her seven grandchildren; Kenny McDonald, Andrew Hill, Owen Hill, Aiden Hill, Ronan McDonald, Sofia Giambertone and Tessa Giambertone, who along with her late grandson, Brent McDonald, all enjoyed her sharp memory and stories of life in the convent and fundraising in her full habit across New York City in the 1940’s and 1950’s. Miriam’s brothers and sisters all pre—deceased her and we’re sure she was euphoric to see them all again on January 2nd.

The family would like to sincerely thank the nurses, the aids, and the restaurant staff of Brightview, whose living definition of “care” made her final years a joy. We would also like to thank her friends, Charlene and RoseMary who visited her so frequently and reminded her of so many good times.

Family and friends attended Visiting Hours in the Vertuccio Smith & Vazza, Beechwood Home for Funerals, 262 Beach Street, Revere on Monday January 8th followed by a Funeral Mass in the Immaculate Conception Church, 133 Beach St., Revere. Interment followed in Holy Cross Cemetery, Malden.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to MSPCA Angell by visiting

https://www.mspca.org/donate-now/.

Steven Anthony Coscia

Recently Retired Member of the Concierge Team at the Boston InterContinental Hotel

Steven Anthony Coscia, who was born in Chelsea, raised in Revere, and most recently resided in Winthrop, passed away on December 19, 2023.

Steven was a 1972 graduate of Dominic Savio High School in East Boston and had recently retired as a member of the concierge team at the InterContinental Hotel in Boston.

Steven had lived in Honolulu, Hawaii for more than 17 years before returning to the Boston area in the late 1990’s. He was beloved by the many friends he made throughout his life and through them his “Aloha Spirit” will live on.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Anthony L. Coscia and Eleanor I. (Cristiano) Coscia; aunts and uncles including: Anthony and Rita (Cristiano) Russo, Michael and Eleanor (Picardi) Cristiano, Enes (Cristiano) Patterson, Ralph Coscia, Michael Coscia, Edward and Dora (DeMarco) Coscia and Louise Coscia; dearest cousin, Liane (Russo) MacDonald, as well as cousins, Anthony (Buddy) Russo and Nanci (Patterson) Anderson.

He is survived by his long-time partner, Richard Matte of Winthrop; brother, David Coscia of Los Angeles; cherished cousins, Lani Miraglia of Swampscott and Samuel MacDonald of Revere as well as cousins: Michael Cristiano of Revere, Nancy (Cristiano) Ciarlone of Revere, Brad Cristiano of Florida and several other first- second- and third-cousins.

Donations in his memory can be made to his chosen charity, the Doris Day Animal Foundation (www.dorisdayanimalfoundation.org).

Thomas “Tommy” “TG” Garrett

Builder and Restorer of Motorcycles, One of Which Was Once Featured in the Boston Globe

Thomas J. Garrett, better known as Tommy or TG by many friends and family, of Chelsea, formerly of Revere, unexpectedly passed away on January 1, 2024. He was 55-years-old.

Tommy was born on October 26, 1968. He was raised in Revere and went through the Revere Public School System to achieve his high school diploma. Tommy worked as a parts driver for Nucar Toyota of Norwood for the last two years. Prior, he worked as a truck driver and loader for several companies in the greater Boston area.

During his spare time, Tommy enjoyed building and riding his motorcycle. One of the motorcycles that he had built was featured in The Boston Globe. Not only did he build and restore motorcycles, Tommy also built and restored a 1969 and a 1970 Dodge Charger.

A fond memory his mother, Linda Aufiero, and brother, Jason Aufiero has is that when Jason was younger, he was “annoying” Tommy as he was trying to work on one of his Chargers. After calling his name a few times, Tommy finally answered, “what?!” Jason looked at him and said, “your car is a hunk of junk” and ran back inside their home, giggling the whole way.

Besides working on cars and motorcycles, Tommy also really enjoyed fishing. He was also an avid dog lover and helped rescue dogs and find them homes.

Tommy, or TG, is survived by his mother, Linda Aufiero, and stepfather, Ralph J. “Chubby” Vazza of Revere. He was the beloved father to his son, Tyler D. Mason of Ohio and to his God-daughter, Giulia Komnenus of Everett. He was the dear brother of Jason Aufiero and his wife, Stephanie of Attleboro and step-brother of Felicia Vazza of Naples, FL., cherished uncle of Christian Aufiero, loving cousin of Joseph Aufiero and his wife, Catherine and their children, Gabriella, Joseph and Francesco; Robert Aufiero, David Aufiero and Alex Aufiero. Tommy is also survived by his best friend and beloved dog, Buster and many friends and family.?

Family and friends are respectfully invited to attend visiting hours today, Wednesday, January 10th from 4 to 8 p.m. in the Vertuccio Smith & Vazza, Beechwood Home for Funerals, 262 Beach Street, Revere. His funeral will be at First Congregational Church, 230 Beach Street, Revere on Thursday, January 11th at 10 a.m. Interment will be held privately.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in his memory to New England Donor Services, 60 First Avenue, Waltham, MA 02451 or by visiting: https://neds.org/give/?

Even after life, he is still helping those in need.

Leroy “Custer” Zawadski

Retired Merchant Marine Known for His Adventurous Spirit Who Worked With Jacques Cousteau on the Calypso

In sorrow we announce the passing of Leroy “Custer” Zawadski (89) of Revere, affectionately known as Ski, on January 5, 2024.

Born on July 27, 1934 in Pottstown, PA, he grew up in Reading and attended school there. Ski proudly served in the U.S Navy aboard the U.S.S Wadleigh during the Korean War.

After serving his country, he went on to marry and raise his family in East Boston.

Ski was known for his adventurous spirit. As a merchant marine he traveled the world having many adventures, including working with Jacques Cousteau on the Calypso. Ski had a fun loving nature that touched all who had the pleasure of knowing him.

Ski was a man of simple pleasures, enjoying a quiet game of solitaire, sunsets on the Pines River, country music, and the thrill of a Boston Red Sox game. He also loved reminiscing about the mischief he got into with his childhood friend, Merlyn Reed. Yet what mattered most was time spent with his wife, Patty, visiting family in Pennsylvania and cherishing moments with his children and grandchildren.

He was the beloved husband of Patricia Maloney of 25 years, dear brother of Karen Vozella, William Zawaski and brother-in-law of Eugene Hull; devoted father of Robert (Cheryl)Zawaski, Richard (Donna) Zawaski, Paula (Philip) Pruden, Katherine (Mark) Aborn and Connie Ramsey; loving grandfather of Richard, Dina, Michelle, Katherine, Cecilia, Grace , Henry and Jodi Ramsey of Pennsylvania. He also leaves behind five great grandchildren.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Custer and Mildred Zawaski; siblings: Richard, Donald, John, Barbara (Nissley), Kathleen (Hull) and grandchildren, Jennifer(Benevento) and Robert Zawaski.

A Visitation to honor and celebrate Ski will be held on Thursday, January 11 at 10 a.m. followed by a memorial service at 11:30 a.m. at Buonfiglio Funeral Home, 128 Revere Street, Revere.

In remembering Ski, we invite you to share your memories and upload photos to his memorial page. His spirit lives on in the stories we share and memories we hold dear.

In lieu of flowers please make a donation in Ski’s name to My Brother’s Table, 98 Willow Street, Lynn, MA 01901. For guest book please visit www.buonfiglio.com.