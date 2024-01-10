Deborah L. Gold-Alexander Named One of Top Women of Law for 2023

Special to the Journal

Attorney Deborah L. Gold-Alexander has been selected for 2023 as one of the Top Women of the Law by Massachusetts Lawyers Weekly.

Debbie Alexander.

For more than 30 years, Attorney Deborah L. Gold-Alexander has successfully operated one of a few successful, solely woman-owned general law practices in the Revere-Lynn area. Having grown up in the City of Revere, attended Revere High School and lived in the City of Revere until 1988, she has long held roots in the Revere community. Her solo law practice had been previously operated on Beach Street from 1990 to 2008 and then at One Sprague Street from 2008 to October of 2016, when she relocated her office to Seaport Landing in Lynn, Massachusetts. Currently, she shares her Lynn office with two other former Revere attorneys, Attorney Michael P. Kerrins and Attorney Stephen F. Murray.

She has and continues to handle matters ranging from real estate, Land Court and other title clearing matters, probate matters, personal injury cases and defense of civil matters, contract and business matters, bankruptcy law, general litigation and a wide range of other legal matters. She has resolved hundreds and hundreds of cases by settlement, mediation, arbitration and trial. She has also been appointed and has acted as an arbitrator and mediator for New England Dispute Resolution. She has been previously appointed as a member of the Massachusetts Treasurer’s Alcohol Task Force and has held memberships with the Massachusetts Bar Association, Boston Bar Association, Greater Lynn Bar Association, Revere Chamber of Commerce and National Association of Consumer Bankruptcy Attorneys.

“I like to say that I am one of the last of the general practitioners” Attorney Gold-Alexander maintains.