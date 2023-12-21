The Fall Chronicles of K9 Charlie

By Melissa Moore-Randall

Revere’s Community Resource Dog K9 Charlie has had a busy fall season. Charlie, a full bred Black English Labrador, who is now almost 10 months old, continues providing comfort and love around the City of Revere. K9 Charlie’s main focus is on the schools and engaging with the youth of Revere. However, he often spreads his comfort and love around the whole city and beyond. Charlie’s fall adventures included welcoming Revere students on the first day of school, participating in the Annual Barktoberfest, celebrating Breast Cancer Awareness Month, visiting classrooms, learning the hula at a Literacy Night, and being a motivator at the Revere Boxing Outreach Program.

Charlie is very proud of his accomplishments. “I am almost 10 months old and already weigh 73 healthy pounds even though I always get some tasty treats. My obedience and behavior has shown improvements. Dad said I am a good listener. I flaunt and wear my vest proudly everyday. I am eager to go to work to give love and comfort to all of the wonderful people in Revere. I mean everyone looks so excited when they see me! It makes my heart happy to put a smile on human faces. I am in phase 1 towards my official AKC therapy certification from New England Canine. Like Revere’s students, school is keeping me busy, but learning is very important even for us canines. Thank you to everyone who follows me on Instagram and filling our inbox with so much love and positive feedback!” proudly commented Charlie.

To learn more about K9 Charlie and his daily adventures, you can follow him on Instagram at charlie_rpd_comfortK9. To date, he has He now has over 1,400 followers.