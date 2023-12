Mayor-Elect Patrick Keefe presented a Certificate of Recognition to Elizabeth “Betty” Lopez at her 100th birthday celebration at the Prospect House, where she is a resident. Mrs. Lopez was born on December 16, 1923.

Joining Elizabeth “Betty” Lopez at her 100th birthday party at the Prospect House are CNA Lucelis

Feliz, Nurse Manager Sheryl Dornfeld, and Mayor-Elect Patrick Keefe.

She is a former resident of the City of Cambridge. Following the presentation, Mayor-Elect Keefe

led the staff and residents in the singing of “Happy Birthday” to Mrs. Lopez.