WIN Waste Cleanup of Crescent Marsh Yields Five Tons of Debris

Special to the Journal

Community volunteers, local veterans, elected officials and WIN Waste Innovations employees came together December 2 for a cleanup of Crescent Marsh on Mass. Department of Transportation (MassDOT) land on Route 107 in Saugus, just north of the Revere line.

When the three-hour effort was complete, the volunteers had removed more than 10,000 pounds of waste, including everyday litter, tires, mattresses, car seats and rugs.

The cleanup was an extension of WIN Waste Innovations’ Adopt A Highway and Visibility Project partnerships with MassDOT. Through those agreements, WIN Waste contributes to the upkeep of land on both sides of Route 107, in the Rumney Marsh Area of Critical Environmental Concern.

“As a sustainable environmental services company, illegal dumping is something we hate to see in our communities,” said Mary Urban, WIN Waste senior director of Communications & Community. “We appreciate the opportunity to work with MassDOT and area residents to clean up this area and keep this trash from entering the marsh and our waterways.”

Revere City Councilor Anthony Zambuto joined the cleanup, as did members of the Belle Isle Rotary, Saugus Selectman Anthony Cogliano and Veterans from VFW Post 2346.

“We are constantly striving to make a positive impact in the community and we appreciate all those who welcome and support our efforts,” Urban said.