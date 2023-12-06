Letter to the Editor

Thanks for All the Hard Work

Dear Editor,

As Election Commissioner for the City of Revere, I want to thank all of the people who made the recount of the November 7, 2023 municipal election ballots happen.

I’m proud of the work of so many: my outstanding staff, the Board of Election Commissioners; the numerous poll workers who helped us block and count ballots; the area city and town clerks and their staffs who came into town on a Saturday to work a long day (many without pay); City Solicitor Paul Capizzi and our election law attorney; DPW Director Paul Argenzio and the DPW Election crew; Police Chief Dave Callahan and his officers who provided election security; and Superintendent Dianne Kelly, Director of Facilities Carl Svendsen, and the Revere High School custodians.

I would also like to thank Mayor-Elect Patrick Keefe and Councillor Daniel Rizzo and their teams for the professionalism they all exhibited throughout this process. They should both be commended for long records of public service.

I want to note for the record that, despite many rumors and unsubstantiated claims to the contrary, my office received ZERO calls or inquiries about election irregularities. The recount concluded that Councilor Rizzo received a net of four additional votes that were not counted at the November 7, 2023 election.

It’s important to acknowledge that voter fraud does happen sometimes. We saw a case in Lawrence where a voter claimed they did not request an absentee ballot but one was cast in her name. Such cases are carefully researched and documented and the evidence is sent to the District Attorney to determine whether a prosecution for voter fraud is warranted.

As I have stated publicly in the past, any individual who has any questions or concerns about their voter registration status or their ballots cast for this election – whether absentee, mail-in, early in-person voting, or voting at the polls – should contact the Election Department by phone, email, or in-person.

Happy holidays to all.

Paul J. Fahey, MPA