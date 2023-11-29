RHS, Citylab Students Recognized at School Committee Meeting

By Michael Coughlin Jr.

Three students, Dylan Blaisdell of CityLab Innovation High School, Bianca Fiore, and Melih Yilmaz — both of Revere High School — received Massachusetts Association of School Superintendents (M.A.S.S.) Excellence Awards at the Revere School Committee’s regular meeting last week.

Superintendent Dianne Kelly noted that every year, M.A.S.S. invites the recognition of students who “show themselves to be exemplary and above and beyond what many of their peers have demonstrated.”

She also explained the criteria that are looked at when giving out these awards, which included academics, the student’s contribution to the school community, contribution to the community at large, and more.

“It’s really a treat to be able to give these awards each year. It’s one of my favorite tasks,” said Kelly.

As part of each student’s recognition, Kelly read from statements crafted by staff, such as guidance counselors from each student’s respective school. These statements illustrated the accomplishments and achievements of each student.

Blaisdell, who, in his second year of high school, transferred to CityLab Innovation High School, was lauded for his dedication and resiliency.

He is slated to graduate a year ahead of his class, has garnered 18 college credits, and has enrolled in all college-level courses for his final two semesters.

“It is an honor to present you with this recognition. You exemplify what it means to be a CityLab student, a Revere Public School student, and the possibilities that education and determination can unlock,” read Kelly.

“You inspire all of us, and we eagerly anticipate the bright future that awaits you,” she added.

Fiore, tied for number one in the class of 2024 for the highest GPA with a 4.56, was complimented for her hard work and leadership in the community.

She is a leader in the Feminist Empowerment Movement, Summer Bridge Internship Program and is part of other groups, such as the Youth Health Leadership Council, and is president of the math team.

Additionally, Fiore has taken seven AP (advanced placement) courses and two dual-enrollment courses and is a Writing Center Fellow. “That’s nine college-level courses — almost a full year under her belt before she graduates high school,” said Kelly.

Yilmaz, who is also tied for the highest GPA in the class of 2024 with a 4.56, also had his share of remarkable achievements.

Yilmaz had an almost perfect score on the Math SAT, has enrolled in nine AP courses, in which he earned the highest score of five on five AP exams, enrolled in one dual-enrollment course, and is even a self-taught web developer.

He also has participated in different activities and groups, such as the coding club, boys’ volleyball, and mentoring with the math team.

“He’s got so many different pieces of excellent information on his resume,” said Kelly.

After reading these statements, each student was invited to receive their award and shake hands with members of the school committee.

“Very proud of our students; they do an amazing job, and without the support of their parents and their families, it would be a lot harder for them to do so,” said Kelly.

“So congratulations to the Blaisdells, the Fiores and the Yilmazs.”