Cogliandro Brings Home the Gold From Rome

By Melissa Moore-Randall

Revere Karate Academy’s Anthony Cogliandro recently traveled to Rome, Italy to take part in the European Kenpo Karate Championships. The event includes international grading, world class seminars and some of the toughest competitors of American Kenpo from all over the world. It was similar to an Olympic Event where everyone comes to represent their country.

Anthony Cogliandro with his fist held high on the Champions podium during the European Kenpo Karate Championships

held in Rome recently.

Cogliandro did an amazing job representing the United States bringing home the gold. He earned gold medals in the Adult Black Belt Point Fighting Competition and Adult Black Belt Continuous Fighting Competition.

Revere residents cannot think of karate without associating it with Revere Karate Academy. Opened in 1980, by his mother Doreen DiRienzo, the Academy specializes in American Kenpo Karate and Point fighting. Anthony, also a co-owner, has been part of martial arts since he was 2 years old.

A lifelong resident of Revere and Ward 3 City Councillor, Anthony, has helped to teach tens of thousands of students that have come through the doors of Revere Karate Academy and has traveled throughout the world to competitions. For more information about Revere Karate Academy and the classes offered, visit their website at reverekarateacademy.com