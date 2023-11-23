Rizzo Seeks Recount: Mayoral Election Recount Approved by Commissioners

By Adam Swift

A recount of the city’s Nov. 7 mayoral election has been approved by the city’s Board of Election Commissioners.

Councillor-at-Large Dan Rizzo successfully filed for the recount after losing the race to Acting Mayor Patrick Keefe by a little over 350 votes in the unofficial results. On Monday night, the Board of Election Commissioners approved moving ahead with the recount, which will be held in two segments on Friday, Dec. 1 and Saturday, Dec. 2, according to Election Commissioner Paul Fahey.

Rizzo, who was elected to a single term in office before losing two close contests to former Mayor Brian Arrigo, released a statement that said it was important for every vote to be counted.

“It is important to me and our committee that every single vote was counted and that the people who took the time to either early vote, mail in vote, or absentee vote are ensured that their vote was adequately represented in the final totals,” Rizzo stated. “I had asked for a reconciliation of all the ballots, which was refused, so there was no other way to receive that information other than filing for a formal recount. This is part of the political process, and I look forward to completing the recount in a timely manner.”

Keefe, who took over as Acting Mayor early in the year when Arrigo left for the top job at the DCR, released his own statement in response to Rizzo’s request for the recount.

“It is truly disheartening, that after having conceded, my opponent has made the decision to pursue an unnecessary and costly recount of an election he lost,” stated Keefe.

Keefe went on to note that while the recount was disheartening, it was not surprising, given that Rizzo also requested a recount in one of his losses to Arrigo. However, Keefe noted that his margin of victory was widest of any Rizzo has requested a recount for.

Throughout the campaign, Keefe said there were no questions or concerns raised about the city’s handling of early voting, and that both campaigns were present to monitor the process.

Fahey said that if there are any questions about the integrity of a vote or problems with voting or ballots, they should be directed to the election office.

In his statement, Keefe also claimed that supporters and observers from Rizzo’s camp “found it necessary to throw racially charged accusations” at some voters, but found no reason to actually file a claim with the election officials present.

Keefe said he will not let the recount process slow down his administration.

“In the coming days, our administration will move forward with a transition team and inauguration plans,” Keefe stated. “City Hall will continue to work on behalf of its residents. Brighter days are ahead for our city. May we all look forward to celebrating a bright holiday season together.”

The first portion of the recount will take place on Friday, Dec. 1 beginning at 9 a.m., when the election department will sort the cast ballots into blocks of 50 for the hand count at City Hall in the council chambers. There will be 10 clerks blocking the ballots in preparation for the recount.

The recount itself will take place on Saturday, Dec. 2 beginning at 9 a.m. at the Revere High School Gymnasium, fieldhouse entrance. There will be 24 tally clerks hand counting the ballots and recording the count results, according to Fahey.

The cost of the recount will be borne by the city, Fahey added. The final cost will depend on factors including the overtime and detail pay for police officers and maintenance workers at the high school and the pay for the clerks. Fahey estimated the final cost could be around $20,000-$25,000.