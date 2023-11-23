License Comm. Approves One-Day Licenses

The Revere License Commission held its regular monthly meeting last Wednesday, November 15, in the City Council Chamber. On hand for the session were chair Robert Selevitch and commissioner Linda Guinasso.

The first matter on the agenda was a request from Jesus D. Torres of 127 Winthrop Avenue for a 1-day Malt/Wine & Entertainment License to be exercised in the gymnasium of the Immaculate Conception School at 127 Winthrop Avenue on Saturday, December 9, from 7 p.m.–11 p.m. The event is a concert to raise funds for church programs. The expected number of attendees is 150–180.

In response to a question from Selevitch, Mr. Torres, who is the event manager, explained to the commissioners that the alcohol will be dispensed by four adult volunteers and bracelets will be made available only to those over the age of 21. He also said that two of the servers are TIPS-certified. The music will consist of a four-person band.

There were no opponents and the commission unanimously approved the application.

The next matter was an application from Revere Parks & Recreation for a 1-day Malt/Wine & Mobile Food Vendor License to be exercised on Friday, November 24, from 2 p.m.–6 p.m. at the gymnasium in the Rumney Marsh Academy. The event is a cornhole tournament. The expected number of attendees is 140.

Mike Hinojosa, the Director of Revere Parks and Rec., presented the application. He said only residents over the age of 21 will be able to participate in the tournament. Murray’s Tavern will handle the service of alcohol and food under a tent outside of the gym. The cornhole tournament itself will be held indoors.

“This sounds like a great event,” said Guinasso. There were no opponents and the commission unanimously approved the application.

The commission then held a hearing into “late-night noise complaints caused by patrons in Wonderland parking lot. The problem seems to be that people are hanging out in the parking lot after closing time and playing their car radios loudly,” said Selevitch, who also noted that patrons are doing spin-outs in the parking lot.

Charles Delpidio, the manager for Wonderland Entertainment, LLC d/b/a Oceanside Events Center, 1290 North Shore Road, said he spoke with the Revere Police detail officer, who said that the police are there with a patrol car with its lights flashing and trying their best to control the situation.

“Thank God it’s getting cold out, because that will cause things to calm down. It’s just the warmer weather that makes things difficult. ” said Delpidio, who noted that the problems actually are occurring in the large MBTA parking lot that is adjacent to the nightclub.

“We realize the difficulty you’re facing,” said Selevitch. “You just have to do your best with moving people along.”

“We know you can’t make it perfect, but try to do better,” added Guinasso, who noted that the area formerly was commercial, but now has become residential. “That area has changed. We’re just asking that you be considerate of the neighbors.”

The commission took no further action on the matter.

The commission adjourned until its next meeting on December 20.