Eastie’s Moscone Named Top Lawyer in Criminal Defense by Boston Magazine

Attorney Albert J. Moscone has been recognized by Boston Magazine “Top Lawyer: 2023, Criminal Defense,” as well as, in The Best Lawyers©, Ones to Watch in America in the areas of Corporate and Real Estate Litigation. He has been named Top 10 Under 40 by Attorney & Practice Magazine in the area of Criminal Defense. He has also been appointed to serve as a Title Examiner by the Chief Justice of the Massachusetts Land Court.

Attorney Moscone, Jr., is born and raised in East Boston. He is the founder and managing attorney of Moscone Law, where he focuses on criminal and real estate litigation. Attorney Moscone has successfully argued before a judge or jury in multiple venues throughout the Commonwealth as well as in Federal Court.

Criminal Defense. Attorney Moscone has successfully represented clients in all phases of criminal litigation from arraignment to pre-trial detention hearings, motions and jury trials. In many instances he has succeeded in persuading the government not to file charges against his clients.

Real Estate Litigation. Attorney Moscone has successfully litigated real estate title matters. He was recently appointed as a Title Examiner by the Massachusetts Land Court.

Municipal Representation. Attorney Moscone represents municipalities, ensuring protection of municipal delinquencies and the security of municipal liens throughout and following a debtor’s Federal Bankruptcy Case. Attorney Moscone has experience litigating avoidance, preference and adversary proceedings.

Albert Moscone Jr. holds a B.A. from Suffolk University and a J.D. from New England Law School