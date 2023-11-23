Bizzy Women Social To Host Wonderland Holiday Market

By Melissa Moore-Randall

On Saturday, December 2nd, Bizzy Women Social will host the Wonderland Holiday Market. The event will be held at the SpringHill Suites Marriott from 11:00-4:00. Highlights of the market including small business vendors, holiday photoshoots, hot cocoa bar, pictures with Santa, kids crafts and more.

BIZZY Women Social was founded by two childhood friends, Lauren Maloney and Amanda Portillo, both 2004 graduates of Revere High School.

According to Portillo, “At the end of Covid, we were inspired to build a networking group that felt more social in nature, giving women a more fun and comfortable environment to form not just business relationships but friendships. Since 2021, we have evolved and focused mainly on organizing and producing social, experiential and community driven markets that showcase Greater Boston women in Business and in 2024, we plan to host a BIG market, unlike the average quarterly market.”

BIZZY hosts and produces quarterly markets that showcase women in business from Greater Boston but while incorporating many special elements and experiences for all to enjoy.

“At our Wonderland Holiday Market, we will have a free amazing hot cocoa bar, onsite family photoshoots, Santa, crafts, and more. We have also hosted summer markets at Dryft Revere this summer and last summer.”, said co-founder Amanda Portillo. Portillo is an RPS Mom and co-founder of the popular “Revere Girl” brand,

To find out more about this event and Bizzy Woman visit their facebook page or find them on Instagram.