Obituaries 11-15-2023

Richard R. “Dickie” Powers Jr.

September 14, 1948 – November 14, 2023

Family & friends are respectfully invited to attend visiting hours on Saturday, November 18th from 12 – 3 pm in the Vertuccio Smith & Vazza Beechwood Home for Funerals 262 Beach St. Revere for Richard R. “Dickie” Powers, Jr. who died on Tuesday, November 14th following a two-and-a-half-year battle with lung cancer at 75 years of age. A funeral service will follow the visitation at 3 pm. Interment will be held privately.

Dickie was born on September 14, 1948, in Everett to his late parents, Ret. USMC Major Richard R. Powers, Sr. & Louise M. (Nazzaro) Powers. He was raised & educated in Revere along with his siblings. Dickie attended Immaculate Conception grammar school and was an alumnus of Boston College High School, Class of 1966. After graduation, Dickie enrolled in the United States Naval Academy in Annapolis, MD and then served as a Naval Reserve where he was then honorably discharged as a midshipman. Dickie earned a Bachelor of Arts degree in Communications from Boston University, as he worked and went to school. Dickie was married to Louise (DeStefano) and together raised three children of whom Dickie was most proud. During this time, Dickie told the story of Revere for over two decades as the Editor of the Revere Journal. In the second act of his career, he served as the Director of Communications for the Commonwealth of Massachusetts’ Executive Office of Health & Human Services. Dickie was influential in creating policy at the inception of the Massachusetts Health Connector. He spent more than two decades with state government before retiring. Dickie was a devoted Boston sports fan and among the Fenway Faithful for 20 years as a season ticket holder. Dickie loved life and treasured the moment. He truly loved the City of Revere. Above all else, Dickie loved his family, they were his everything.

He is the loving father of Kristen Powers & her partner Dirk Bohse of Corinth, TX., Richard R. Powers, III & wife Susan of Beverly, and Ryan M. Powers & wife Katie of Wakefield. He is the cherished Papa of Sophie, Lily, Jacob, Jackson, & Lucy. The dear brother of Cynthia “Cindy” Barnard & husband Chester of Boxford, Stephen J. Powers & wife Laura of Topsfield, & Laura Williams of NC. Also lovingly survived by his former wife Louise (DeStefano) Powers of Revere and many nieces, nephews, grandnieces & grandnephews and his beloved companion, Jo Irvine, of Montgomery, MA.

At Dickie’s request and in lieu of flowers, take a friend or loved one for a drink, dinner, or both.

Susanne Fabiano

Graduate of RHS Class of 1958

Susanne Fabiano, a lifelong resident of Revere, passed away on November 11 at the age of 84. She was born on February 23, 1939, the cherished daughter of the late Ralph Fabiano and Constance (Danna).

Susanne was a graduate of Revere High School, Class of 1958. After working 30 years for United Airlines, Susanne retired and started working at the Paul Revere Elementary School cafeteria. She loved shopping and going to casinos.

Susanne enjoyed the time she spent with her best friends, Ruth and Thomas Rossetti and their family, Thomas Jr., his wife, Sherry and their children.

She is survived by her brother, Louis Fabiano and his wife, Elizabeth, sister, Eileen Palmacci and her husband, Louis and was preceded in death by her brothers: George, Bobby and Ralph Fabiano Jr. She is also survived by her nieces, nephews, cousins and many many friends.

A Visitation will be held at the Paul Buonfiglio & Sons-Bruno Funeral Home, 128 Revere St, Revere today, Wednesday, November 15 from 10:30 to 11:30 a.m. followed by a Funeral Mass at St. Anthony’s Church in Revere at 12 Noon. Relatives and friends are kindly invited. Burial with her parents will take place at Woodlawn Cemetery in Everett. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in Susanne’s name to St. Jude Children’s Research, 501 St. Jude Pl, Memphis, TN 38105 or at www.stjude.org. For guest book, please visit www.buonfiglio.com.

Harvey Terban

November 24, 1945 – September 26, 2023

After a brief illness, Harvey Terban passed away on September 26 at Boca West Regional Hospital, Boca Raton, FL. He was 77 years old.

Born in Newton, Mass on November 24,1945 to Max and Goldie (Slavit) Terban, Harvey graduated from Revere High School and Suffolk University in Boston and worked for IBM as a computer programmer.

Harvey had two brothers, Frederick(deceased) and Charles.

Harvey was an extremely generous and loyal person. He is survived by a multitude of friends. Harvey was very intelligent, had a unique sense of humor and was an avid tennis enthusiast.

He is survived by his brother, Charles, his ex-wife, Roberta Stoller and his niece, Sarah Terban. Harvey will be sorely missed by his brother Charles and his many, many friends.

A memorial celebration for Harvey will be held in the future.

Anna Louise Finnegan

Graduate of Revere High School, Class of 1956

Family and friends attended visiting hours on Tuesday in the Vertuccio Smith & Vazza, Beechwood Home for Funerals, 262 Beach St., Revere for Anna Louise (Peters) Finnegan, who died at home on Friday, November 10th surrounded by her loving family, following a brief battle with breast cancer. She was 85 years old. Her Funeral will be conducted from the funeral home today, Wednesday, November 15, at 9 a.m. followed by a Funeral Mass in St. Anthony of Padua Church, 250 Revere St., Revere at 10 a.m. Interment will immediately follow in Holy Cross Cemetery, Malden.

Louise was born on September 8,1938 in Boston to her late parents, Gilbert B. and Althea K. (Lawrence) Peters. She was one of four girls raised and educated in Revere. Louise was a graduate of Revere High School, Class of 1956. The following year, she married her sweetheart, Thomas Finnegan. The couple resided in Revere where they began their life and their family together.

They later moved to Chelsea, where their family continued to grow. Louise and her husband, Tom owned and operated Finnegan’s Variety Store in the 1970’s, while Louise was raising her children and working in the store. They later closed the business and started a new venture together. They then began Spencer Property Management.

Louise was always dedicated to her family first. She was able to cherish her time with her grandchildren, watching them grow, become adults and begin their own families. She was blessed to become a great great grandmother as well. Her family adored her for the mother she was, her strong faith and love for people.

Louise was an active member at the Chelsea Senior Center. There she belonged to the club “Empty Spools Quilters” where they made blankets for veterans and children. She also enjoyed doing ceramics and making many wonderful treasures for herself, family and friends.

She was the beloved wife of 57 years of the late Thomas J. Finnegan, loving mother of Colleen A. Doss and her late husband James A. Doss of Muldraugh, KY, Marcelle M. McDonough, Jacqueline M. Finnegan, Daniel G. Finnegan and his partner, Dana Dicken, all of Chelsea, Sean T. Finnegan and his wife, Aretuza of Saugus and the late Thomas H. Finnegan; cherished Nana of Chrystal, Melanie, James, Asenath, Katie, John, Jasmine, Kenya, Desiree and Brianna; great grandmother of 12 and great great grandmother of four; dear sister of Mary Coggswell of Revere and the late June Salie and Althea Peters. She is also lovingly survived by many nieces, nephews, grandnieces and grandnephews.

In lieu of flowers, remembrances may be made to the Chelsea Senior Center Activities Fund, 10 Riley Way, Chelsea, MA 02150.

Edith Brown

She Will Be Remembered for Her Larger-Than-Life, Feisty, Funny and Kind Personality

Family and friends attended Visiting Hours on Monday, November 13 in the Vertuccio Smith & Vazza, Beechwood Home for Funerals, 262 Beach St., Revere for Edith F. (Beck) Brown of Revere who passed away after a brief illness on Tuesday, November 7 at the Whidden Memorial Hospital in Everett, surrounded by her loving family. She was 94 years old. Her funeral was conducted from the funeral home on Tuesday, November 14th followed by a Funeral Mass in Immaculate Conception Church, 133 Beach St., Revere. Interment followed in Holy Cross Cemetery, Malden.

Edith was born in Boston on February 24, 1929, the daughter of the late Margaret (Diffley) and William Beck. She grew up in Charlestown and graduated from Charlestown High School. She married her husband, William R. Brown in 1947 and they raised their two children in Revere.

Edie and Bill loved Saturday nights when they went dancing with their family and friends. She worked in finance for many years and retired from Polaroid Corporation. Above all, Edie (Nonnie) enjoyed and cherished time spent with family and friends. She will be remembered for her larger-than-life, feisty, funny and kind personality. She had a big, caring heart and will be missed by all who knew her.

Edie (Nonnie, Mom) was the beloved wife of the late William R. Brown, Sr., with whom she shared 60 years of marriage, prior to his passing in November of 2007 and the devoted mother of William R. Brown, Jr., and his wife, Patricia of Winthrop and Stephen R. Brown and his wife, Patricia of Nashua, NH.; cherished grandmother of Revere Fire Fighter, William R. Brown and his wife, Karen of Danvers, Kelly A. Lecomte and her husband, John of Melrose, Stephanie E. Peach and her husband, Mark of Burlington, Amanda M Larson and her husband, Ben of Medford., Michelle E. Brown and her fiancé, Nick of Derry, NH, and Stephen P. Brown of Beverly; loving sister of Margaret O’Halloran and the late Mary “Sis” Doherty; Edie (Nonnie, Mom) also leaves behind six beautiful great grandchildren: Jack Brown, Alexandra Lecomte, John Lecomte, Tyler Lecomte, Ella Peach and Mark Peach. She is also survived by many nieces and nephews.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in her memory to a charity of your choice.

Roseanne M. Bellofatto

Family Was First and Foremost in Her Life

Funeral Services were conducted in the Vertuccio Smith & Vazza, Beechwood Home for Funerals on Friday, November 10th for Roseanne M. Bellofatto, 79, who passed away on November 6th.

Born in Chelsea, the daughter of Charles and Mary (Iannelli) Bellofatto, she was raised and educated in Revere and was a graduate of Revere High School.

Roseanne spent time living in Malden with her young children and also spent time living in Wakefield. She eventually returned to her hometown of Revere taking residence in Friendly Garden.

She was a hardworking mother who worked as an administrative assistant for Hood Milk in Charlestown and later for the Town of Wakefield in the Municipal Light Department. Roseanne also spent over 20 years as a lecturer for Weight Watchers helping numerous people achieve their weight loss goals.

Roseanne loved to shop, her favorite stores to visit were Christmas Tree Shops and the Paper Store. Christmas was one of her favorite holidays and she loved hosting her family for any holiday, birthday or special occasion. Family was first and foremost in her life. Roseanne also enjoyed spending time at the casino.

She was the devoted mother of Jeanne Smith and her husband, William Mullen of North Ft. Myers, Florida, James Smith of Bradford, Christine Coates and her husband, Thomas of Medford and Carol A. Murphy and her husband, Leonard J. of Merrimac, NH; cherished grandmother of Michael Coates and his wife, Jenna, Juli Coates, Justin Smith, Jessica Murphy and Joseph Murphy; treasured great grandmother of Vincent Coates and adored first cousin and godmother of Lisa Scanzillo of Beverly.

Patricia Fernandez

Graduate and Secretary of Revere High School, Class of 1961

A private funeral mass was celebrated on Wednesday, November 8th in St. Anthony of Padua Church in Revere for Patricia A. “Patti” (Cataldo) Fernandez who died of cancer peacefully at her home surrounded by her loving family on Thursday, November 2nd. She was 80 years old at the time of her passing. Interment was in Woodlawn Cemetery, Everett. Funeral arrangements were under the care and direction of Vertuccio Smith & Vazza Beechwood Home for Funerals, 262 Beach St., Revere.

Patti was born on June 25,1943 to the late Anthony L. Cataldo and Laura (Vitale) Cataldo. As one of three children raised and educated in Revere, Patti was a proud graduate of Revere High School (Class of 1961) and served as Class Secretary. After graduation, Patti began working at Shawmut Bank where she met her future husband, Richard. They were married on July 20, 1969, and shared a two-family home with her parents. Patti and Richard soon welcomed their son, Anthony. Patti was a dedicated wife and mother who also remained close to her parents for whom she cared throughout their lifetime.

Patti later returned to the workforce, initially working at Cerretani’s Supermarket as a bookkeeper and later at Macy’s as a salesclerk in the women’s department for 21 years. At Macy’s, Patti had many loyal customers who sought her assistance in purchasing new clothes or asked for her advice about coordinating an entire outfit for a special occasion, kindly informing them of an upcoming sale or discount. Patti, as everyone knew her, was a very stylish woman—fastidious about her appearance, always ensuring that every detail of her many outfits and coordinating accessories looked just right. She was also like that with her home, both inside and out. Her home in Revere stood out with its pristine exterior, meticulously cared for grounds, and, of course, her brilliant, endlessly blooming blue hydrangea plants.

Patti enjoyed several hobbies including ceramics and cake decorating, but her favorite activity was shopping, whether it was for herself or for those she loved.

Her family, especially her beloved aunts and uncle, meant everything to her. She was a loving and dedicated wife to Richard and enjoyed dining out and going on excursions with him.

For the past sixteen and a half years, Patti’s world revolved around “her boys,” her two grandsons for whom she would do anything, from taking them on trips to ensuring that they always had a closet full of clothes. “Nana” was cherished for her loving dedication to them and she enjoyed watching them grow into adolescence.

She also enjoyed the company of her many friends, including those who she knew from high school, those she met through her son, Anthony’s activities, and those she made while working.

Patti spent an innumerable number of hours with her dearest friend, Josephine Piccardi, who she knew for over 70 years. Patti enjoyed traveling, especially to Aruba and Italy, but cherished her home city of Revere, and had many fond memories of Revere Beach involving dancing, dining, or simply being with friends and family. Patti was an active member of the St. Anthony of Padua faith community.

For 54 years, Patti was the beloved wife of Richard F. Fernandez of Revere. She was the loving and proud mother of Anthony L. Fernandez, Ph.D. and his wife, Christa Kelleher, Ph.D. and the cherished grandmother of their sons, Lucas David Kelleher Fernandez and Toby Louis Kelleher Fernandez, all of Arlington. Patti was also the sister of Anthony L. Cataldo, Jr. and his wife, Janice of Saugus and Richard L. Cataldo and his wife, Mary of Revere. She is also lovingly survived by many nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends.

Lillian F. Hibbard

Her Most Precious Attribute Was Her Family and She Will Be Forever Loved and Celebrated

Family and friends are respectfully invited to attend Visiting Hours on Friday, November 17th from 9:30 to 11:30 a.m. in the Vertuccio Smith & Vazza, Beechwood Home for Funerals, 262 Beach St., Revere for Lillian F. “Lil” (Oreto) Hibbard, who died peacefully on Saturday, November 11th at the Care One Nursing Care in Peabody. She was 90 years old. A Funeral Mass will be celebrated in St. Anthony of Padua Church, 250 Revere St., Revere at 12 Noon. Interment will be private.

Lillian was born on January 28, 1933 in Boston to her late parents Joseph M. Oreto and Grace M. (Fabiano) Oreto. She was raised and educated in Revere with her two brothers and her sister.

Lil, as she was affectionally known, worked her entire life. She worked as a waitress at the General Edwards Inn for over 30 years. She also worked for many years after that at Maggio’s restaurant in Revere. Lil, in her later years also, worked at the Revere Senior Center, assisting some of the seniors and serving them meals.

During this time, Lil married her husband, Hugh F. Hibbard on September 13, 1959. She was a wonderful and loving mother who proudly raised her children. She was dedicated to all her family. She cared for her parents when they became ill and maintained a very close relationship with her siblings and their children.

Lil was well known for her “green thumb.” She had grown numerous variations of house plants as well as gardening. Lil previously belonged to a women’s bowling league and made many lifelong friends during that time. Her most precious attribute is her family, she will be forever loved and celebrated.

She was the beloved wife of 63 years to Hugh F. Hibbard of Revere; loving mother of Sandra Marino and her husband, John of Saugus, Daniel P. Hibbard and his wife, Patricia Hames Hibbard of Winthrop and the late William E. “Billy” Byrne, Jr. She was the cherished grandmother of 10 grandchildren and eight great grandchildren; dear sister of the late Joseph S. “Junie” Oreto, Frank P. Oreto and Carol A. Consolo. She is also lovingly survived by many nieces, nephews, grandnieces and grandnephews.

Patricia “Pat” Moccia

A Woman of Great Faith, Strength and Perseverance

Family and friends are respectfully invited to attend a Memorial Visitation on Sunday, November 19th from 4 to 8 p.m. in the Vertuccio Smith & Vazza, Beechwood Home for Funerals, 262 Beach St., Revere for Patricia “Pat” (Ciarlone) Moccia, who died peacefully at her home surrounded by her loving family on Saturday, November 11th. She was 88 years old. A Funeral will be conducted from the funeral home on Monday, November 20th at 10 a.m., followed by a Funeral Mass in the Immaculate Conception Church, 133 Beach St., Revere at 11 a.m. Interment will follow in Woodlawn Cemetery, Everett.

Pat was a lifelong Revere resident who was proud to be born and raised in Revere. Pat was born on October 28th, 1935 to her late parents, Salvatore Ciarlone and Helen (Terminiello) Ciarlone. Pat was one of six children, three boys and three girls. She was a graduate of Immaculate Conception High School Class of 1953. Following high school, she began to work at the Revere Journal in an administrative role. She later married her husband, John Moccia in September of 1956. The couple remained in Revere and began their own family. Pat and John had the privilege of having four daughters. Life changed in October of 1982, Pat lost her husband, John unexpectedly at 50 years old. Pat along with her four daughters had to adapt to their lives, as their life changed.

Pat, who was a woman of great faith, strength and perseverance, raised her children. Pat was very active in Immaculate Conception church and Immaculate Conception School. She was the past president of the Immaculata Guild, she ran Bingo, the Bowling League, Holiday Bazaars and whatever else she could help with. During this time, she also worked full time as an Administrative Coordinator for North Suffolk Mental Health. Her career spanned over 20 + years. Pat also was a past Secretary for the Revere Chamber of Commerce. Her activities were all about giving back and contributing.

Family is what defined Pat. She cherished her family, especially her grandchildren and great grandchildren, she enjoyed cooking for every and any occasion or simply just because she loved them all unconditionally. Pat is the epitome of the Matriarch, she left her biggest legacy, her family.

She was the loving mother of Patrice A. Moccia and her partner, Joseph Mastrangelo of Randolph, Dianne H. Cann and her husband, John “Jack” of Revere, Cheryl E. Palermo and her partner, Thomas Mathews of Revere, and Janine M. Scearbo and her husband, Mark of Groveland and former mother-in-law of Anthony Palermo of Revere; cherished Nonnie of C.J. Cann and his wife, Christy, John Cann, Nicole Palermo, Tyler Scearbo, Sabrina Palermo and Toni Scearbo; adored great Nonnie of Harlow Rose and Lorenzo Romulus; dear sister of the late Fiore Ciarlone, Edith Loveys, Louis H. “Cheako” Ciarlone, Salvatore Ciarlone, Jr. and Teresa Shea. She is also lovingly survived by many nieces, nephews, grandnieces and grandnephews.

In lieu of flowers, remembrances may be made to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place Memphis, TN 38105.

Robert Whipple

Longtime Revere Resident

Long time Revere resident, beloved husband, father, grandfather and friend, Robert (Bobby, Grampy, Whip) Whipple, passed away peacefully on Oct. 28 with his family beside him.

Bob lived every day of his life with love and hope.

He never stopped trying to be a better man and those of us who loved him so very much believe that he was successful in that effort.

He will be missed and remembered by many. May his well deserved rest be in peace.

“He was a man, take him for all in all, I shall not look upon his like again.”