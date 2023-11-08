News State Rep.Giannino Hosts Get Out the Vote Breakfast by Journal Staff • November 8, 2023 • 0 Comments DeMaino’s owner Lenny DeMaino joins State Rep. Jessica Giannino in welcoming local officialsand candidates to the Get Out The Vote Breakfast Sunday at the popular restaurant. From left, are Northeast Regional School Committee Member Anthony Caggiano, Ward 3 Councillor Anthony Cogliandro, Rep. Jessica Giannino, Lenny DeMaino, Ward 6 councillor candidate Chris Giannino (back), Ward 1 Councillor Joanne McKenna, Ward 2 Councillor Ira Novoselsky, School Committee Member John Kingston, School Committee candidate Fred Sannella, School Committee candidate Ralph DeCicco Jr., and councillor-at-large candidate Steven Damiano Jr.