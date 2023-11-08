News

State Rep.Giannino Hosts Get Out the Vote Breakfast

by  •  • 0 Comments
DeMaino’s owner Lenny DeMaino joins State Rep. Jessica Giannino in welcoming local officials
and candidates to the Get Out The Vote Breakfast Sunday at the popular restaurant. From left, are Northeast Regional School Committee Member Anthony Caggiano, Ward 3 Councillor Anthony Cogliandro, Rep. Jessica Giannino, Lenny DeMaino, Ward 6 councillor candidate Chris Giannino (back), Ward 1 Councillor Joanne McKenna, Ward 2 Councillor Ira Novoselsky, School Committee Member John Kingston, School Committee candidate Fred Sannella, School Committee candidate Ralph DeCicco Jr., and councillor-at-large candidate Steven Damiano Jr.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.