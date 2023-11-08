American Legion Highway Storage Facility Proposal Heads to Zoning Subcommittee

By Adam Swift

The City Council’s zoning subcommittee will take up the request for a special permit for a proposed five-story storage building at the Patriot Depot gas station site at 195 American Legion Highway at its Nov. 13 meeting.

During a public hearing on the proposal at last week’s council meeting, a number of councilors expressed support for the project. However, one city councillor said he was wary about allowing the construction of another self storage facility in Revere.

“We are developing a storage facility, and our client has a reputation and a business plan of building high quality facilities,” said Larry Beal of Beal Associates, representing the Scottsdale-based company looking to acquire the property from Revere’s Conte family. “They aren’t the typical ones you see along the highway, they are intended to look more like office buildings.”

Beals said the look of the storage facility will mirror the Rumney Marsh Academy across the street on the American Legion Highway. He also said there will be improved landscaping, and the developer has committed to cleaning the entire property.

“We believe it is a substantiation improvement,” said Beals. “People come to these facilities quite infrequently, and we think it’s a pretty good use, especially compared to other potential uses.”

Ward 3 Councillor Anthony Cogliandro said he believed the storage facility is a great use for the site, a sentiment echoed by several other councillors, including Dan Rizzo and Anthony Zambuto.

“I think I can speak for all of us when I say I’m glad it’s not going to be an apartment building,” said Cogliandro. “I think this is going to look phenomenal, it’s going to mirror the Rumney Marsh Academy, they are going to have a very similar look and the landscaping is going to look great.”

However, Ward 6 Councillor Richard Serino rattled off the locations of a number of storage facilities that are already built or on the way in the city.

“I wish I could totally be on board, but to be honest, although it is an improvement for the site, generally speaking I’m concerned that all we seem to get are residential developments and storage facilities,” said Serino. “I feel like we could attract more than just a storage facility and apartment buildings. I look forward to hearing more about it in the zoning subcommittee, but my first impression is that I’m not totally thrilled by this.”

The zoning subcommittee is set for the council chambers at City Hall on Monday, Nov. 13 at 5 p.m.