ZBA Approves Variances for Self-Storage Facility

The Revere Zoning Board of Appeals (ZBA) held its regular monthly meeting last Wednesday, October 25, 2023 in the City Councillor Joseph A. DelGrosso City Council Chamber at Revere City Hall. On hand for the session were Chairman Michael Tucker and members John Lopes, Hazem Hamdan, Arthur Pelton, and alternate member James O’Brien.

The board took up three matters, the first of which was an application from Steven Moutinho, 278 Endicott Ave., Unit 1, requesting a variance of Revere Revised Ordinances (RRO) Section 17.24.010(a) with respect to the requirement that all decks be set back at least 20 feet from the rear property line and 10 feet from the side property line to enable the appellant to remove the existing metal balconies and install composite decking at 278 Endicott Avenue.

Two owners of the condo units in the building presented the application to the board. There were no opponents. The members had no questions and unanimously approved the variance.

Dione Krieger, 453A Broadway, Everett, requested a variance to enable him to convert an existing single-family home into a two-family dwelling at 30 Genessee St. by constructing an addition onto the existing structure. Mike Mena from Stow, Mass., spoke on behalf of the applicant. He noted that the lot predates the zoning ordinance and that the existing one-family structure was built in 1880. He noted that the surrounding neighborhood consists of developed lots with one and two-family dwellings.

He said the pre-existing, non-conforming side and front setbacks would be maintained. The addition will cause the structure to exceed the maximum building coverage on the lot by 3.7 percent beyond the allotted 30 percent. There also would be only two parking spaces, though four are required for a two-family home. In addition, the lot size of 3600 sq. ft. and frontage of 40 ft. is considerably less than the 8000 sq. ft. and 80 ft. that are required under the present zoning ordinances. However, he noted that many other lots in the neighborhood also are substantially smaller than the present-day requirements.

Finally, he said the new two-family residence will be used by the owner and his extended family members. There were no opponents and the members unanimously approved the application.

The final matter was a request by1784 Holdings, LLC, of Scottsdale, AZ, for variances to enable the razing of an existing garage facility and associated structures in order to construct a new, five-story, self-storage facility with associated parking, pedestrian access, and vehicular access drives at 195 American Legion Highway.

Matthew Costa with the engineering firm of Beals + Associates of Boston presented the application to the board. He noted that in addition to the approval of the variance from the ZBA, the applicant will need a special permit from the City Council, as well as approval from both the Site Plan Review Committee and the Conservation Commission, the latter of which already has approved the delineation of the wetlands boundaries on the property.

A number of persons spoke in favor of the application. Vin Conte, who said he has worked at 195 American Legion Highway “since the fourth grade,” said he is in favor of this project. Ward 2 Councillor Ira Novoselsky also spoke in favor of the project. “I have reviewed this and it will be a nice-looking piece of property that will enhance the neighborhood and the city,” said Novoselsky, a sentiment that was echoed by Hugo Rizzuto, who owns the property next door. “I’m in favor of anything that will beautify the city and this project will do so,” said Rizzuto.

The members had no questions and unanimously approved the application.