Northeast Vocational Students Work on Revere Historical Museum for Second Year

Superintendent David DiBarri is pleased to share that Northeast Metro Tech students have begun a second year of work at the 122-year-old Revere History Museum.

Last year students in the Electrical Pathway put their skills to use as they replaced wiring in the museum. This year students in the HVAC Pathway will replace the museum’s HVAC system and ductwork, while Carpentry Pathway students repair surface holes that were created last year while the building was rewired.

The Revere History Museum was built in 1901, and was previously used as a rectory by the Immaculate Conception Church before the City of Revere was given the property in a land swap in the 1980’s. The City then leased it to the Revere Society for Cultural and Historic Preservation, which converted the building into a 14-room Revere History Museum.

While the building was successfully converted into a museum, and remains open today, Northeast Metro Tech students have been working with administrators at the museum to make much-needed improvements to the structure.

“This ongoing project will now include two more sets of students using the skills that they’ve learned in class to renovate key portions of an important building in one of our communities,” said Superintendent DiBarri. “This is a learning experience these students will not soon forget.”

“This type of project will be enjoyed by all the residents of Revere They will get to see and learn all about the history of their community,” said School Committee Member Anthony Caggiano, of Revere. “This has also been a great learning experience for the students, as they don’t often get to work on such a special project.”

“Hands-on learning and giving our students opportunities to put their skills to work are key components of education here at Northeast Metro Tech, and this project has been a great example of what our students can accomplish when they work together,” said Assistant Principal John O’Brien.

To learn more about the Revere History Museum, visit: https://www.facebook.com/reverehistory/.