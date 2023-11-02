Acting Mayor Keefe Announces Revere Budget Office Receives International Certificate of Achievement

Special to the Journal

Mayor Patrick M. Keefe Jr. has announced that the Government Finance Officers Association of the United States and Canada (GFOA) has awarded the Certificate of Achievement for Excellence in Financial Reporting to the City of Revere for its annual comprehensive financial report for the fiscal year ending June 30, 2022. The report has been judged by an impartial panel to meet the high standards of the program, which includes demonstrating a constructive “spirit of full disclosure” to clearly communicate its financial story and motivate potential users and user groups to read the report.

“I am tremendously proud of our Chief Financial Officer Richard Viscay and his coordination of the City’s annual financial audit by its independent auditors,” said Mayor Patrick Keefe. “This award is a testament to the dedicated work of him and his team in ensuring that the City’s finances are audited to comply with the highest of standards.”

The Certificate of Achievement is the highest form of recognition in the area of governmental accounting and financial reporting, and its attainment represents a significant accomplishment by a government and its management.

“On behalf of my staff, I am truly honored to receive the GFOA’s Certificate for Excellence in Financial Reporting for the 10th straight year, said Chief Financial Officer Richard Viscay. “Fiscal Year 2022 presented its own set of unique challenges with all of the federal and state aid received during the pandemic, and the unified efforts by my staff allowed us to effectively account for and manage the tens of millions of dollars received without the use of outside vendors that many other communities hire to manage these funds. Through collaboration, we were able to deliver on the priorities of funds received and comply with all federal and state regulations accordingly.”

Government Finance Officers Association (GFOA) advances excellence in government finance by providing best practices, professional development, resources, and practical research for more than 21,000 members and the communities they serve.