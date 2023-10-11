A.C. Whelan Second-Graders Celebrate Fire Prevention Month With the Revere Fire Department

By Melissa Moore-Randall

Second graders at the A.C. Whelan School enjoyed their annual visit with the Revere Fire Department. The students and their teachers learned about the role of the fire department, when to call 911 and fire safety. RFD demonstrated the use of firefighter gear, how the firetrucks operate, and even how to stop, drop and roll during a fire. Students were treated to hats and firefighter shaped pencil cases. The visit coordinates with National Fire Prevention Month which takes place annually in October. Since 1925, President Calvin Coolidge proclaimed Fire Prevention Week a national observance. This year Fire Prevention Week is observed annually the week of October 9 in commemoration of the Great Chicago Fire. The tragic fire began on October 8, 1871 and killed 250 people, left 100,000 people homeless, and destroyed 17,400 structures and 2,000 acres of land.