North Suffolk Community Services To Honor Three for Impact on Creating Stigma-Free Workplaces

Special to the Journal

North Suffolk Community Services (NSCS), a nonprofit provider of services for individuals of all ages needing mental health and/or addiction treatment, recovery support and those with developmental disabilities, announced today it will honor three individuals at its 64th Anniversary Connection Celebration Oct. 19 for their significant contributions to creating an inclusive and stigma-free workforce in Massachusetts.

Former Massachusetts Labor and Workforce Development Secretary Rosalin Acosta will receive a Public Service Award; author, educator and advocate Dr. Donna Hicks of the Weatherhead Center for International Affairs at Harvard University will receive a Humanitarian Award; and Michael Weekes, the outgoing president and CEO of the Providers’ Council, will be presented with a Lifetime Achievement Award.

“We have seen the devastating effects of mental health and substance use disorders on families and in our communities especially communities of color, immigrant communities, and residents of low resourced neighborhoods, but the effects on the business community are equally profound,” said NSCS President and CEO Damien Cabezas. “A 2021 report suggests that lost productivity due to opioid use alone cost the U.S. some $92 billion. If we are going to end stigma around behavioral health issues, we need cross-sector collaboration and discussion between business leaders, the public, and the non-profit sector.”

Acosta is currently the Managing Director, Government and Public Sector practice, at Ernst & Young (EY), where she works with labor and workforce development leaders to solve some of the most difficult obstacles facing state government officials.

She will receive a Public Service Award for her work from 2017 to 2023 as Secretary of Labor and Workforce Development for the Commonwealth of Massachusetts under Gov. Charlie Baker. Acosta was responsible for leading the operations of seven complex agencies and for shepherding the Department of Unemployment Assistance through the most significant challenge in its history during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Dr. Hicks will receive the Humanitarian Award for her most recent book “Leading with Dignity: How to Create a Culture that Brings Out the Best in People,” as well as her peace work. She has worked on conflict resolution in the Middle East, Sri Lanka, Northern Ireland and Columbia, and has taught courses in the subject at Harvard, Clark, and Columbia universities. She conducts trainings and educational seminars in the U.S. and abroad on the role dignity plays in healing and reconciling relationships in conflict as well as dignity leadership training. She consults to corporations, schools, churches and non-governmental organizations.

Weekes is being honored with the Lifetime Achievement Award for his dedication to serving nonprofits statewide and nationally and his lifelong dedication to public service. He has led the Providers’ Council, the largest community-based human service membership organization in Massachusetts, for more than 25 years. Under his guidance, the Council has supported the growth and well-being of hundreds of nonprofit health and human services providers.

Weekes also served as Deputy Commissioner for the former Massachusetts Department of Social Services and as Assistant Executive Director of the Center for Human Development in Springfield. He has served on many boards, including those of the United Way of Pioneer Valley, Amherst A Better Chance, NonprofitVOTE, National Council of Nonprofits, and Springfield Technical Community College Foundation. He was a founding board member of Massachusetts Nonprofit Network and served as its vice chair of the board from 2007-2014. The 64th Anniversary Connection Celebration will take place on Thursday, Oct. 19 from 5 to 7:30 p.m. at the Hyatt Regency Boston Harbor Hotel, 101 Harborside Drive, East Boston.