News Briefs

Truck or Treat at The Track

The weather wasn’t cooperating for the third annual Touch-a-Truck at Suffolk Downs this September so HYM Partners decided to add a Halloween spin on things. Stop by the Track at Suffolk Downs for Truck or Treat on Sunday, October 29 from 10am – 2pm. Wear your costumes and come trick-or-treat at all your favorite trucks!

Grab a hard hat and head into the kids construction zone, or hang out in the Paddock with face painting, games, giveaways, activities, food trucks and more!

This event is free to the public and all are welcome to attend. Registration is recommended so we can alert you of any event updates or weather cancellations.

BMOP Kicks Off Season Oct. 7

The Boston Modern Orchestra Project (BMOP), the nation’s premier orchestra dedicated exclusively to commissioning, performing, and recording new orchestral music, begins its 26th season at New England Conservatory’s Jordan Hall, October 7 at 8:00 p.m. The ambitious program celebrates three world premieres and one East Coast premiere all commissioned by BMOP and written during the COVID-19 pandemic.

“Orchestras and musicians all around the world stopped performing during the pandemic,” says Gil Rose, Conductor and Artistic Director of BMOP. “Conversely, composers did not stop writing during the pandemic! We are fortunate to have a plethora of new works composed for us over the past few years just waiting for listeners to enjoy. Not surprisingly, all the pieces on this program are musical explorations of introspection, empathy, mortality (and immortality), and time—notions that resonate with most of us.”

The evening begins with Eternal Return (2022), by Worcester-based John Aylward (b.1980), “a composer of wide intellectual curiosity (The Boston Globe).” He describes his new work as “a contemplation on Nietzsche’s idea of the afterlife which he first brought up in the Gay Science and then was later expanded upon by Giles Deleuze. I heard about the idea first from reading Deleuze but later found the Neitzsche thread, which compelled me even more to explore the idea.”

Eric Moe (b.1954), composer of what The New York Times has called “music of winning exuberance,” has a winning spirit that is represented in this new clever, skillfully constructed piece. Featuring himself on piano, The Sweetness of Despair, the Necessity of Hope (2021) is Moe’s personal reflection our current ecological predicament. “I am intrigued by the thinking of writer-activist Rebecca Solnit,” says Moe, “who points out that many people seem to prefer a predictable apocalypse – the consequence of passive inaction – to the less catastrophic but also less predictable future that would result from drastic action spurred by hopefulness about the future.”

TSA Stops Over 1,800 Firearms at Airport Checkpoints

During the first three quarters of 2023, the Transportation Security Administration (TSA) intercepted 5,072 firearms at airport security checkpoints, and at the current rate, the agency will surpass last year’s record 6,542 firearms prevented from getting onboard aircraft.

In the third quarter, which ended Sept. 30, Transportation Security Officers (TSOs) stopped 1,820 firearms at checkpoints. The total represents an average 19.8 firearms per day at TSA checkpoints of which more than 94% were loaded.

“Passengers may travel with a firearm, but it must be in their checked baggage,” said TSA Administrator David Pekoske. “Firearms are only permitted in checked baggage, unloaded in a locked hard-sided case and must be declared to the airline when checking the bag at the ticket counter. Firearms are prohibited at security checkpoints, in the secure area of an airport or in the passenger cabin of an aircraft even if a passenger has a concealed carry permit or is in a constitutional carry jurisdiction.”

If a passenger brings a firearm to the TSA checkpoint, the TSO will contact local law enforcement to safely unload and take possession of the firearm. The law enforcement officer may also arrest or cite the passenger, depending on local law. TSA may impose a civil penalty up to almost $15,000, and passengers who present with a firearm at a security checkpoint will lose TSA PreCheck® eligibility for five years.