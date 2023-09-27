Painters’ Union Endorses Jaramillo for Council At-Large

Special to the Journal

Union member and Revere City council at-large candidate, Juan Pablo Jaramillo tallies yet another endorsement from the labor union representing painters, IUPAT DC #35. Jaramillo who has pledged to make Revere a city for working people by working people is proving to be the candidate of choice for blue collar workers in the city with the announcement of this latest endorsement.

“Throughout his life and career, Juan has demonstrated a clear passion for public service, uplifting workers, and the city of Revere. His background and track record make him an ideal candidate for the Revere City Council, and it is why the International Union of Painters and Allied Trades District Council #35 (IUPAT DC #35) is proud to endorse him” said Chris Brennan, Business Manager/Secretary-Treasurer, IUPAT DC #35.

The painters represent thousands of workers in and around the city of Revere and have been a leader in fighting for and winning strong union contracts for its workers. Jaramillo said that he was “proud to receive the support for IUPAT DC #35. Our residents deserve strong jobs and our city needs strong community agreements that uplift the workers that live here. City government is incharge of improving the quality of life and material circumstances of families. We can do that in-part by ensuring that our working families are taken care of with good paying jobs and strong benefits, and I know that we will deliver that in partnership with unions like DC #35.”

Jaramillo has touted his labor organizing background and experience as a legislative director as reasons for working families to vote him on to the Revere City Council. As a young organizer he participated in the fight to bring paid family and medical leave for families and an increase in the minimum wage, both of which were winning campaigns.

In closing Brennan added that because of Juan’s “background of working in both state and local government, and the union movement, we have the highest confidence that Juan will be an effective advocate for the people of Revere, and for standards that will ensure quality, family-sustaining jobs for Revere residents.”

Jaramillo has amassed a great deal of endorsements from organizations that serve Revere residents like DC #35 and IBEW 103 and local leaders like State Senator Lydia Edwards who represents Revere, Ward 1 City Councillor Joanne McKenna, and School Committeewoman Stacey Rizzo among others. He will be on the ballot on September 19th after qualifying by submitting more than 500 nomination signatures, ten-times the amount required to qualify. Should he get past the preliminary he will be on the ballot for the November 7th General Election.