Argenzio, Murray Advance To Ward 4 General Election

Paul Argenzio, making his first run for elective office, finished atop the Ward 4 council race, earning a spot on the ballot in November.

Argenzio was a clear first in the three-candidate field with 702 votes. Gregory Murray was second with 242 votes and will join Argenzio on the general election ballot. Herby Jean-Baptiste was third with 168 votes.

Argenzio was was the first candidate to enter the race for Ward 4 councillor, launching his campaign in April at a well-attended fundraiser.

“I think I was the first candidate to begin campaigning and I started knocking on doors in May,” said Argenzio. “We didn’t know what to expect, but we’re certainly pleased at the outcome. But we’re not taking anything for granted. We have six weeks to go and I’m going to continue on just as I have since April.”

Argenzio said he was familiar to a lot of the voters in Ward 4 through his work at the Department of Public Works, where he is currently the superintendent.

“As superintendent, I’ve worked hand-in-hand with the Council for a lot of years. I think I can started and be effective as a councilor from Day 1.”

Asked about his strong showing as a first-time candidate, Argenzio said a familiarity with the residents was helpful.

“I’ve been in Ward 4 all my life. I’ve never lived anywhere else, so I personally know a lot of people in the area,” said Argenzio.

He pledged to continue to meet with voters in the weeks ahead. “I think we’ll see a bigger turnout in November. A lot of people are going to come out and vote.”