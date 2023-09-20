Mc Hires Director of Alumni Relations and Director of Major Gifts, Strategic Initiatives and Planned Giving

Special to the Journal

Malden Catholic hired alumnus, Ryan Layton ’02 as the Director of Alumni Relations and advancement professional, Greg Maynard, as the Director of Major Gifts, Strategic Initiatives and Planned Giving.

Ryan Layton ’02 has joined MC as the Director of Alumni Relations and in his role will work to strengthen relationships with Malden Catholic and Girls Catholic alumni/ae. Layton was inducted into the Malden Catholic Brother Dan Cremin C.F.X., Athletics Hall of Fame in 2022 for his achievements in hockey, football and lacrosse. Ryan spent 8 years working in fund administration at State Street Corporation and at JP Morgan Chase before he joined the City of Somerville Fire Department and for the past 9 years has served as a firefighter in Somerville. The Layton family has a strong Malden Catholic legacy with his uncle, John W. Layton ’85, having been inducted into the Athletics Hall of Fame for football and his brother, Sean Layton ’03, also being inducted in 2022 for football, hockey and lacrosse. Layton has a Master of Public Administration from Anna Maria College and a Bachelor of Science in Business Administration from Wagner College.

Greg Maynard has also joined the Malden Catholic team as Director of Major Gifts, Strategic Initiatives and Planned Giving. Maynard has 18 years of advancement experience and for the last 5 years has been the lead fundraiser for Invest in Others Charitable Foundation in Andover where he increased the organization’s total fundraising 200% in 5 years. Prior to this position, Maynard was a Major Gifts Leadership Officer at Bentley College for 7 years and was also the Director of Annual Giving at Lahey Health. Before his career in advancement, Maynard had a 10-year career in software sales at Dimension Data and Linguistic Systems. Maynard has a Bachelor of Science in Business Communications from Bently College.

According to Malden Catholic President, the John K. Thornburg, “Malden Catholic has become the fastest-growing Catholic high school in New England and as we grow, we are thrilled to have Ryan and Greg join our team and further advance the connection we have with our expansive alumni base and work with existing and new benefactors.”