Local Banks Help in the Fight Against Homelessness

A group of Massachusetts-based banks recently celebrated a campaign that raised awareness and $300,000 for nonprofit Heading Home, which works to end homelessness.

During last Friday’s Red Sox – Orioles game, bank representatives appeared on the Fenway Park baseball diamond to present an oversized check to Heading Home. The Boston-based nonprofit is one of the city’s leading providers of emergency shelter, transitional and permanent housing for extremely low-income families and individuals experiencing homelessness.

The campaign, “Heading4Home,” launched in April 2023 with eight banks participating at various levels all united for the same goal.

“We are excited and proud to see community banks in Massachusetts come together in the fight against homelessness,” said Northern Bank President & CEO Jim Mawn. “As community bankers, we represent a powerful force because of our collective commitment to the communities we serve. We are uniquely positioned to give back in a meaningful way. Thank you to all the banks for your participation – we cannot wait to do this again next year!”

Before the teams took to the field, the following statement was read aloud to thousands in the Fenway crowd: “On the field today, we have local bank leaders who have joined together to support Heading Home in its tireless efforts to end homelessness throughout Greater Boston. This joint $300,000 donation will support thousands of adults and children on their paths out of homelessness.”

Participating banks included: Avidia Bank, Berkshire Bank, Brookline Bank, Cambridge Savings Bank, HarborOne Bank, Northern Bank, Salem Five Bank and Winchester Co-Operative Bank.

Planning is already underway for a larger “Heading4Home” campaign, which is set to launch in 2024.

Any bank that is interested in participating should contact Northern Bank’s Michelle Arnold at [email protected].