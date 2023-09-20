DOT’s Army Raises $3,300 for Cancer Research

By Melissa Moore-Randall

On Saturday, September 9, Dot’s Army hosted their Fifth Annual Cornhole Tournament and BBQ. The rain held off, providing an absolutely beautiful day to play and raise money to support cancer research through the Boston Marathon Jimmy Fund Walk.

Twenty four adult teams competed for a $200 cash prize and 10 teen teams competed for a $100 prize. Congratulations to Two Time Adult Winners Sack Attack (Michael Sack and Scott Sack) and Teen Winners Best or Bust (Brendan Sack and Jayden Cunningham).

“This year was Dot’s Army’s first Double Elimination Tournament and supporters and players alike said ‘this was the best year yet!’ Many long-time and first year participants commented they can’t wait for next year’s competition! $3300 was raised towards our 5k goal!” said one of the event coordinators Renee Griffin.

The event is coordinated annually by Renee Griffin, Angela Chamberlin, Dorothy Morgan, Danai Griffin, and Susan Connolly.

Renee Gallant, added, “The support and love Dot’s Army has received from the Revere community is the reason fundraising was so successful and how it grew to be the Dot’s Army we celebrate today. What started out as selling snacks, slush, candy, and drinks to fundraise at Griswold Field in 2018, is now a 5-year Cornhole Tournament fundraiser with almost $30,000 raised for cancer research.”

Gallant added, “Special thanks to the Revere Recreation Department, Bent Water Brewing Company and Dance Revolution.

The Jimmy Fund Walk will be held on Sunday, October 1st, 2023. Dot’s Army has 12 members participating in the walk this year and there’s still time to join the team or donate to help reach their $5,000 goal! Text keyword DOTSARMY to 53555 to donate!