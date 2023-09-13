Revere Man Facing Animal Cruelty Charges For Stabbing, Killing His Dog

A Revere man was arraigned last earlier this month in Chelsea District Court on charges that he stabbed and killed a dog in his apartment and assaulted his roommate, according to Suffolk County District Attorney Kevin Hayden

Don Algeni, 57, was charged with animal cruelty, malicious killing or injury to a domestic animal, and assault and battery on a family or household member. Judge Kareem Morgan initially ordered Algeni held without bail pending a dangerousness hearing that was originally scheduled for Sept. 7 but then rescheduled to Oct. 5.

At about 12:52 a.m. on August 30, Revere police and firefighters responded to a Lowell Street apartment for a medical aid call. First responders observed Algeni lying in his bed with blood on both arms, screaming that he wanted police to kill him. Algeni then lost consciousness and was transported to a local hospital, according to the Suffolk County District Attorney’s office.

Responders observed beside Algeni’s bed a dog, covered in blood, suffering from at least five stab wounds. A slash wound to the dog’s neck was so deep his head was almost severed.

Algeni’s roommate told police that Algeni banged on her bedroom door around 9 p.m., demanding her to open it while saying that he had a key and could enter at any time. The roommate also showed officers a video from August 23 of Algeni screaming at her and throwing a cup in her direction, according to the D.A.’s office

She told officers Algeni made statements about a week ago such as “I’m going out and I’m not going out alone.”

Police seized numerous knives and swords from the apartment, including a 12-inch Bowie-style knife covered in blood, according to the district attorney.

“This is a tragic and terrifying situation for everyone involved, including the first responders,” stated Hayden. “Sadly, a defenseless animal

was brutally attacked and killed. It’s yet another example of how unpredictable 911 calls can be and an example of responders handling their responsibilities with care and restraint.”